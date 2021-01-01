पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्यप्रदेश में ठंड:पचमढ़ी में रात का पारा 1.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा; रायसेन में खेतों में बर्फ जमी, 16 जिनसें में कोल्ड वेव, 31 के बाद राहत की उम्मीद

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
रायसेन में रात का पारा 2.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। यहां रात को खेतों में बर्फ जम गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
रायसेन में रात का पारा 2.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। यहां रात को खेतों में बर्फ जम गई।
  • पश्चिमी हिमालय में बन रहा पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, तापमान में बढ़ोती होगी
  • भोपाल में वर्ष 2018 में 28 दिसंबर को सबसे कम 4.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस था

उत्तर की सर्द हवाओं के कारण मध्यप्रदेश में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। पचमढ़ी में जहां रात का पारा 1.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस सबसे कम रहा, वहीं रायसेन समेत प्रदेश के अन्य जिलों में रात की ओस की बूंदें बर्फ में बदल गईं। प्रदेश के 16 जिलों में कोल्ड वेव रही। राजधानी भोपाल में भी शुक्रवार-शनिवार की रात इस सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात रही।

यहां परा 5.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक आ गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा ने बताया कि अगले 48 घंटे इसी तरह ठंड रहेगी। पश्चिमी हिमालय में एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ बन रहा है। इसका मध्यप्रदेश पर सीधा प्रभाव नहीं पढ़ेगा, लेकिन इसके कारण तापमान थोड़ा बढ़ेगा। हालांकि अभी ठंड बन रही रहेगी।

रायसेन में ओस की बूंदें जम गईं।
रायसेन में ओस की बूंदें जम गईं।

यहां कोल्ड वेव रही

दतिया, सतना, सागर, रीवा, नौगांव, खंडवा, खजुराहो, गुना, ग्वालियर, टीकमगढ़, दमोह, भोपाल, बैतूल, उमरिया, राजगढ़ और रतलाम में कोल्ड वेव रही। जबकि जबलपुर और सिवनी में सेवियर कोल्ड वेव के कारण कड़ाके की ठंड रही। यह रात का तापमान सामान्य से 4.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस से भी नीचे चला गया।

रायसेन में पौधों और फसलों पर बर्फ जम गई। यहां दिन का तापमान 21.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।
रायसेन में पौधों और फसलों पर बर्फ जम गई। यहां दिन का तापमान 21.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

13 से ज्यादा जिलों में कोल्ड-डे

वैज्ञानिक साहा ने बताया, तेज सर्द हवाओं के कारण ठंड बढ़ गई है। इसके कारण भोपाल में कोल्ड-डे के साथ ही कोल्ड वेव भी रही। प्रदेश के 13 से ज्यादा जिलों के कोल्ड-डे रहा। इंदौर, उज्जैन, खंडवा, राजगढ़, अशोकनगर, भोपाल, विदिशा, दमोह, पन्ना, छतरपुर, नरसिंगपुर, मंडला और खजुराहो में ठंड का कहर रहा।इसे कहते हैं कोल्ड वेव वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा ने बताया कि दो दिन तक लगातार न्यूनतम तापमान का सामान्य से 4.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहने की स्थिति में कोल्ड वेव या शीतलहर शुरू हो जाती है।

10 से नीचे आया तापमान

प्रदेश भर में रात का पारा 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस के नीचे आ गया है। सिर्फ नरसिंगपुर, छिंदवाड़ा, होंशंगाबाद, इंदौर और खरगौन को छोड़ दिया जाए तो सभी जिलों में न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री या उससे कम ही रिकॉर्ड किया गया। मौसम में आद्रता के कम होने से कोहरे से राहत मिल गई है।

भोपाल में 10 साल में 28 दिसंबर रही सर्द

अगर भोपाल के बीते 10 साल के मौसम के आंकड़ों का विश्लेषण किया जाए, तो 28 दिसंबर की रात सबसे सर्द रही है। इन 10 सालों में तीन बार इस दिन रात का पारा 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस से लेकर 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस के मध्य रहा। बीते 10 साल में सबसे कम वर्ष 2018 में 28 दिसंबर को 4.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा था। यह रिकॉर्ड अभी तक नहीं टूट पाया है।

अब आगे यह होगा

हिमालय में बन रहे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण उत्तर से ठंडी हवाएं आना कम हो जाएगी। इसके साथ ही हवा की रफ्तार भी कम हो जाएगी। ऐसे में तापमान में कुछ बढ़ोतरी होगी। इसका असर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के रहने तक रहेगा।

न्यूनतम तापमान वाले शीर्ष 5 जिले

जिलान्यूनतम तापमानअधिकतम तापमान
पचमढ़ी1.620.7
नौगांव2.419.5
रायसेन2.821.2
उमरिया ​​​​​​​3.023.4
ग्वालियर3.420.3

​​नोट : तापमान डिग्री सेल्सियस में है।

ऐप खोलें
