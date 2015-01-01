पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्यप्रदेश में अरेबियन सी ने बदला मौसम:प्रदेश के अधिकांश हिस्सों में कोहरा छाया; अगले 24 घंटों में 10 जिलों समेत कई जगहों पर हल्की बारिश और Fog रहेगा

भोपाल22 मिनट पहले
प्रदेश में रविवार सुबह से ही कोहरा छा गया। भोपाल में भी बारिश और कोहरा है। यह फोटो भोपाल के भेल इलाके की सुबह 10 बजे की है। फोटो- अनिल दीक्षित
  • सबसे कम गर्म रात होशंगाबाद में, रात का पारा 19 डिग्री तक रहा
  • सीजन में पहली बार पचमढ़ी में न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री पर आया

अरेबियन सी से आने वाली नमी के कारण मध्यप्रदेश में मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया है। इसके कारण अगले चौबीस घंटे तक प्रदेश के 10 जिलों समेत कुछ जगहों पर हल्की बारिश और कोहरा रहेगा। इसके बाद न्यूनतम तापमान में भी गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी। हालांकि अभी बारिश के कारण जहां दिन में लोगों को सर्दी का एहसास हो रहा है, वहीं रात अपेक्षाकृत गर्म हो रही हैं।

यह भोपाल के अयोध्या बायपास की रविवार सुबह 9 बजे की फोटो है।
यह भोपाल के अयोध्या बायपास की रविवार सुबह 9 बजे की फोटो है।

राजधानी भोपाल में ही दिन और रात के तापमान में महज 3 डिग्री का अंतर रह गया। यहां अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से करीब 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम 21.7 डिग्री तक आ गया, वहीं रात का पारा सामान्य से 7 डिग्री ज्यादा 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक चढ़ गया। मौसम विभाग ने 10 जिलों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा के अनुसार अभी हल्की बारिश का दौर जारी रहेगा। इसके कारण दिन में भी कोहरा होगा। दिन के तापमान में और गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी।

रात से ही रिमझिम के कारण भोपाल में सुबह तक 1.4 मिमी बारिश रिकॉर्ड की जा चुकी थी।
रात से ही रिमझिम के कारण भोपाल में सुबह तक 1.4 मिमी बारिश रिकॉर्ड की जा चुकी थी।

यहां बारिश का अलर्ट

साहा ने बताया कि बैतूल, छिंदवाड़ा, दक्षिणी सीहोर, भोपाल और उससे जड़े इलाकों में, दक्षिणी विदिशा, सिवनी, जबलपुर, डिंडोरी, बालाघाट और मंडला में होगी। इसके अलावा सुबह से ही जबलपुर, ग्वालियर, उज्जैन, भोपाल, पचमढ़ी समेत कई जगहों से सुबह ही कोहरा छाने की जानकारी आई है। यह स्थिति अगले चौबीस घंटे तक रहेगी।

भोपाल में शनिवार दोपहर में ही बादलों के कारण शाम जैसा अंधेरा हो गया। यह भोपाल के एयरपोर्ट रोड पर शाम 4 बजे का नजारा है।
भोपाल में शनिवार दोपहर में ही बादलों के कारण शाम जैसा अंधेरा हो गया। यह भोपाल के एयरपोर्ट रोड पर शाम 4 बजे का नजारा है।

भोपाल में दिन में भी हल्की बारिश होगी

मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी में रविवार को हल्की बारिश और कोहरा छाया रहेगा। साहा ने बताया कि दिन के तापमान में और गिरावट आएगी, हालांकि रात के तापमान में अभी ज्यादा गिरावट नहीं होगी। यह स्थिति अभी चौबीस घंटे तक रहेगी।

शनिवार को अचानक मौसम के करवट लेने के कारण लालघाटी स्थित मनुआभान टेकरी पर लोग मौसम का लुफ्त उठाने पहुंचे।
शनिवार को अचानक मौसम के करवट लेने के कारण लालघाटी स्थित मनुआभान टेकरी पर लोग मौसम का लुफ्त उठाने पहुंचे।

सबसे ज्यादा बारिश खंडवा में 17 मिमी

प्रदेश के अधिकांश इलाकों में बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई। खंडवा में 17 मिमी, खरगौन में 10.1 मिमी, जबलपुर 1.2 मिमी, रायसेन में 2 मिमी, उमरिया में 1.8 मिमी, धार में 2.8 मिमी, भोपाल में 1.4 मिमी, छिंदवाड़ा में 1.4 मिमी, होशंगाबाद में 4.2 मिमी, बैतूल में 2.3 मिमी, गुना में 1.4 मिमी, शाजापुर में 1 मिमी, सागर में 1 मिमी और दमोह में 3 मिमी बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई।

चार प्रमुख शहरों का तापमान

शहरअधिकतम तापमानन्यूनतम तापमान
भोपाल21.718.0
इंदौर22.416.0
ग्वालियर26.014.8
जबलपुर24.217.2
