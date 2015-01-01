पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्तरी हवा का असर:मध्यप्रदेश में दिन और रात का पारा लुढ़का; भोपाल में दिसंबर में इस सीजन के सबसे सर्द दिन-रात रहे, दो दिन लगातार तापमान गिरेगा

भोपाल8 मिनट पहले
कोहरे के कारण भोपाल के इसरो के पास सुबह 6.51 पर यह स्थिति रही। गाड़ियों पर ओस जम गई और कोहरे का असर रहा। फोटो- अनूप दुबे
  • खंडवा और खरगौन में आज कोहरा रहेगा
  • इंदौर और पचमढ़ी में दृश्यता सबसे कम रही

उत्तर से हवाओं के आने और अबर सागर से नमी आना बंद होने के कारण प्रदेश में ठंड का असर दिखने लगा है। मौसम साफ होने के कारण प्रदेश के सभी स्थानों पर दिन और रात का पारा लुढ़का है। भोपाल की बात करें तो दिसंबर में इस सीजन की दिन रात और सबसे ठंडी रही। रात का पारा 11 से नीचे लुढ़ककर 10.6 डिग्री पर आ गया, जबकि दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 19 से कम रहा।

इंदौर और पचमढ़ी में दृश्यता सबसे कम 500 से 1000 मीटर तक रह गई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले दो दिन तापमान में गिरावट रहेगी। इससे रात और दिन में ठंड बढ़ेगी। यह आसमान के साफ होने के कारण हो रहा है। अभी तीन-चार दिन तक कोई सिस्टम नहीं होने से मौसम शुष्क रहेगा। इसी कारण ठंड जोर पकड़ेगी। हालांकि खंडवा और खरगौन में आज कोहरे का असर रहेगा।

पचमढ़ी से ठंडी रात ग्वालियर में रही

प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडी रात ग्वालियर में रही। यहां रात का तापमान 7.4 तक आ गया, जबकि पचमढ़ी में यह 7.6 दर्ज किया गया। हालांकि सबसे गम रात होशंगाबाद में रही। यहां न्यूनतम तापमान 16.8 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया। प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा दिन सतना में 18.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बाद भोपाल में 18.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

सूरज निकलने के साथ ही सर्दी बढ़ेगी

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बादल छटने के कारण सूरज निकलने लगा है। ऐसे में अब सर्दी बढ़ेगी। मौसम साफ होने से जमीन की गर्मी बाहर निकलती है। इसी कारण तापमान में गिरावट होती है। बादल छाने के कारण यह गर्मी बाहर नहीं जा पाती है। जिससे तापमान में गिरावट नहीं होती है।

चार प्रमुख शहरों का तापमान

शहरअधिकतम तापमानन्यूनतम तापमान
भोपाल18.910.6
इंदौर22.413.0
ग्वालियर21.17.4
जबलपुर22.114.4
