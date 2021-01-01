पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MP पुलिस में तबादले:निकाय चुनाव से पहले बड़ी सर्जरी: 12 IPS अफसर, 20 ASP व 14 DSP के ट्रांसफर, 34 DSP को ASP बनाया

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • गृह विभाग ने 80 पुलिस अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना आदेश किया जारी
  • ASP उज्जैन अंजना तिवारी को सौंपी गई भोपाल STF की कमान

राज्य सरकार ने नगरीय निकाय चुनाव से पहले पुलिस विभाग में बड़ी सर्जरी कर दी है। गृह विभाग ने शनिवार देर शाम 80 पुलिस अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना आदेश जारी किए हैं। इसमें 2016 व 2017 बैच के 12 आईपीएस अफसर हैं, जिन्हें जिलों में बतौर अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक पदस्थ किया गया है। इसमें से 2016 बैच के अफसरों को प्रमोट कर विभिन्न बटालियन में पदस्थ किया गया है, जबकि 2017 बैच के अफसरों को प्रमोट कर उसी शहर में अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक बनाया गया है। भोपाल में सीएसपी अंकित जायसवाल को इसी शहर में अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक पदस्थ किया गया है।

इसमें 2016 व 2017 बैच के 12 आईपीएस अफसर हैं, जिन्हें जिलों में बतौर अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक पदस्थ किया गया है।
अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक स्तर के 20 अफसरों की नई पदस्थपना की गई है।
34 उप पुलिस अधीक्षकों को प्रमोट कर अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक बनाया गया है।
14 उप पुलिस अधीक्षकों के तबादले किया गए हैं।
आदेश के मुताबिक अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक स्तर के 20 अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना की गई है। उज्जैन में अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक अंजना तिवारी को भोपाल में एसटीएफ की कमान सौंपी गई है। इसी तरह 34 उप पुलिस अधीक्षकों को प्रमोट कर अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक बनाया गया है। इन अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना की गई है। इसके अलावा 14 उप पुलिस अधीक्षकों के तबादले किए गए हैं।

