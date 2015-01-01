पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Man Cuts Wife's Nose In Sagar, Drinks Phenyl Herself, Admitted To Hospital

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चरित्र संदेह में वारदात:सागर में युवक ने सोई पत्नी की नाक काटी, खुद भी फिनाइल पीया, दाेनाें अस्पताल में भर्ती

सागर3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घायल युवक और महिला को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
  • शिवाजी वार्ड के रिमझिरिया इलाके की घटना

शहर के शिवाजी वार्ड के रिमझिरिया इलाके में शुक्रवार तड़के सिरफिरे युवक ने पत्नी के चरित्र पर शक करते हुए चाकू से उसकी नाक काट दी। उसके कान व मुंह के आसपास भी घाव हैं। घटना के बाद आरोपी ने भी फिनाइल पी लिया, जिससे वह बेहाेश हाे गया। बेटी ने थाने में सूचना दी। दाेनाें काे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। गाेपालगंज पुलिस ने मामले में देर शाम केस दर्ज किया।

रिमझिरिया निवासी प्रमाेद रैकवार अपनी पत्नी मीना रैकवार के चरित्र पर संदेह करता था। इसी बात को लेकर आए दिन दोनों में विवाद होता था। शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 4 बजे प्रमाेद ने साेते समय पत्नी पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। पहले उसने नाक काटी। इसके बाद कान भी काटने का प्रयास किया। मुंह पर भी चाकू के निशान हैं। हालांकि कान कट नहीं पाए। खून से लथपथ पत्नी ने मदद के लिए आवाज लगाई, ताे बच्चे जाग गए। पड़ाेस के लाेग भी आ गए। इस बीच प्रमाेद ने घर में रखा फिनाइल पीकर जान देने की काेशिश की। गाेपालगंज थाने से पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची। पति-पत्नी काे जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया।

सहमे हुए हैं बच्चे

मीना की बेटी महक ने बताया कि उसके पापा का आए दिन मम्मी से झगड़ा हाेता है। वे मम्मी से मारपीट करते हैं। आज सुबह चीख सुनकर नींद खुली। मम्मी के मुंह व नाक से खून बह रहा था। पापा ने फिनाइल पी लिया था। मेरा एक भाई भी है। घटना से हम डरे हुए हैं। मैंने थाने में सूचना दी। गाेपालगंज थाना प्रभारी उपमा सिंह ने बताया कि प्रमाेद झगड़ालू किस्म का है। उसे पत्नी के चरित्र काे लेकर संदेह था, जिससे उसने अलसुबह चाकू से उस पर हमला कर दिया। आरोपी के खिलाफ धारा 323, 324, 506 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंदिशों के चलते मुंबई-दिल्ली समेत कई शहरों में घाट सूने रहे, झारखंड में ड्रोन से दिखा सुंदर नजारा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें