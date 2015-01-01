पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Minister Edal Singh Resigned, Said Could Not Understand Caste Equations

उपचुनाव में हार के बाद:मंत्री ऐदल सिंह ने दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- जातिगत समीकरण नहीं समझ सका

ग्वालियर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कंषाना ने हार की नैतिक जिम्मेदारी ली।
  • मुरैना के सुमावली से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने 10746 वोट से हराया है

उपचुनाव में मुरैना के सुमावली में भाजपा प्रत्याशी रहे ऐदल सिंह कंषाना ने बुधवार को मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उनका कहना है कि वो क्षेत्र में जातिगत समीकरण को नहीं समझ पाए। हार के बाद नैतिकता के आधार पर इस्तीफा दिया है। मुरैना के सबसे चर्चित सुमावली विधानसभा से भाजपा से मंत्री ऐदल सिंह कंषाना मैदान में थे। उनके सामने कांग्रेस से अजब सिंह कुशवाहा खड़े थे। चुनाव में ऐदल सिंह को अजब सिंह ने10746 वोटों से हराया। हार के बाद से ही ऐदल सिंह लगातार समीक्षा कर रहे थे। बुधवार शाम उन्होंने अपने मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। इस्तीफे की कॉपी राज्यपाल ओर मुख्यमंत्री को भेजी है। ऐदल सिंह का कहना है कि वो जनता के मिजाज को पढ़ने में चूक गए, पर उनको हार स्वीकार है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलक्षण दिखने और संक्रमितों के संपर्क में आने पर एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट ठीक नहीं, ट्रैवल से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट करवाएं - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें