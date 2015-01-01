पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इमरती के इस्तीफा को लेकर अटकलें:मंत्री पद से इमरती देवी ने दिया इस्तीफा, बिजी मोड पर डाला फोन

ग्वालियर43 मिनट पहले
इमरती देवी

ग्वालियर। पूर्व विधायक डबरा इमरती देवी ने मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया ही। ये खबर मंगलवार को सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा बनी हुई है। जब इमरती देवी से चर्चा करने का प्रयास किया उन्होंने अपने फोन को बिजी मोड पर डाल दिया। फिलहाल इस सवाल पर कुछ नहीं बोली हैं। मंगलवार को वो भोपाल में ही है। इस्तीफे की पुष्टि हो गई है। अब इनका इस्तीफा राज्यपाल के पास भेजा जाएगा। सूत्रों की माने तो बुधवार को होने वाली मंत्री मंडल की बैठक से पहले उनका इस्तीफा मंजूर कर लिया जाएगा।

मंगलवार सुबह से सोशल मीडिया पर डबरा से पूर्व विधायक और मंत्री महिला बाल विकास इमरती देवी सुमन चर्चा में हैं। हार के बाद से लगातार उनके मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा की अटकलों का दौर जारी है। मंगलवार को ये अटकलें उस समय तेज हो गई जब वो भोपाल के लिए रवाना हुई है। पता लगा है वहां उन्होंने अपना इस्तीफा दिया है। पर अभी इस मामले में कोई कुछ नहीं बोल रहा है। क्योंकि दिसम्बर तक वो मंत्री रह सकती हैं। खुद इमरती देवी ने भी फोन बिजी मोड़ पर डाल दिया है। पर भोपाल में उनके इस्तीफा देने की पुष्टि हो गई है।

