योगी की राह पर शिव राज:गृहमंत्री का ऐलान- मध्यप्रदेश में लव जिहाद के दोषियों को 5 नहीं, 10 साल की जेल होगी

भोपाल27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लव जिहाद के खिलाफ प्रस्तावित कानून को लेकर गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने अफसरों के साथ बैठक की। इस दौरान तय किय गया कि लव जिहाद के दोषियों को 10 साल की सजा का प्रावधान कानून में किया जाएगा।
  • लव जिहाद पर आज ही शाम 6.30 बजे मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर भी होगी बैठक, गृहमंत्री शामिल होंगे
  • उमरिया में बोले शिवराज - मध्यप्रदेश में किसी भी क़ीमत में लव ज़िहाद चलने नहीं दिया जाएगा

लव जिहाद के खिलाफ प्रस्तावित बिल का ड्राफ्ट तैयार करने की कवायद तेज हो गई है। गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने मंत्रालय में अफसरों के साथ बैठक की और कानून को सख्त करने की जानकारी दी। आज शाम 6:30 बजे मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान भी इसी मुद्दे पर बैठक लेने जा रहे हैं। इसमें गृहमंत्री समेत तमाम उच्चाधिकारी शामिल होंगे। इसमें ड्राफ्ट को फाइनल किया जा सकता है।

इससे पहले सुबह हुई बैठक के बाद गृह मंत्री ने दैनिक भास्कर से कहा कि लव जिहाद के खिलाफ सख्त कानून बनाया जा रहा है। कानून में दोषियों को 10 साल की सजा का प्रावधान किया जाएगा। पहले यह सजा 5 साल प्रस्तावित की गई थी। मिश्रा ने बताया कि यदि मर्जी से धर्म बदलना हो तो 1 महीने पहले कलेक्टर को आवेदन देने का प्रावधान किया जा रहा है। बैठक में अपर मुख्य सचिव राजेश राजौरा सहित अन्य वरिष्ठ अफसर भी मौजूद रहे। बता दें कि विधानसभा के प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा लव जिहाद के दोषियों को 10 साल सजा का प्रावधान कानून में करने की मांग कर चुके हैं।

इधर, मुख्यमंत्री ने उमरिया में कहा कि मध्यप्रदेश की धरती पर किसी भी क़ीमत में लव जिहाद चलने नहीं दिया जाएगा। मुख्यमंत्री के देर शाम भोपाल लौटने के बाद प्रस्तावित स्वातंत्र्य अधिनियम 2020 को लेकर सीएम हाउस में बैठक होगी। जिसमें मुख्य सचिव इकबाल सिंह बैस सहित मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय के अफसर भी मौजूद रहेंगे। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि इस बैठक के बाद प्रस्तावित बिल मंजूरी के लिए राज्य शासन की वरिष्ठ सदस्य सचिव समिति को भेजा जाएगा। दरअसल गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा कह चुके हैं कि विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र में सरकार यह बिल सदन में पेश करेगी।

इधर, राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने विधानसभा शीतकालीन सत्र 28 दिसंबर से आहूत करने की मंजूरी दे दी हैl ऐसे में सरकार इस बिल की सभी तकनीकी और कानूनी औपचारिकताओं को जल्द से जल्द पूरा करना चाहती है। वरिष्ठ सदस्य सचिव समिति की मंजूरी के बाद प्रस्तावित बिल राज्य कैबिनेट में मंजूरी के लिए भेजा जाएगा। इसके बाद सरकार इस बिल को विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र में पेश करेगी।

प्रस्ताव के मुताबिक गैर जमानती धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया जाएगा और 10 साल तक की सजा का प्रावधान रहेगा। लव जिहाद जैसे मामलों में सहयोग करने वालों को भी मुख्य आरोपी बनाया जाएगा। उन्हें अपराधी मानते हुए मुख्य आरोपी की तरह ही सजा होगी। वहीं उन्होंने कहा कि शादी के लिए धर्मांतरण कराने वालों को भी सजा देने का प्रावधान इस कानून में रहेगा।

कलेक्टर को एक महीने पहले आवेदन जरूरी

स्वेच्छा से धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए एक महीने पहले आवेदन देना होगा। कई मामलों में देखा गया है कि युवतियां स्वेच्छा से धर्मांतरण कर शादी करना चाहती है। ऐसे मामलों को देखते हुए कानून में यह भी प्रावधान होगा कि अगर कोई स्वेच्छा से धर्म परिवर्तन शादी के लिए करना चाहता है, तो उसे एक महीने पहले कलेक्टर के यहां आवेदन देना होगा। धर्मांतरण कर शादी करने के लिए कलेक्टर के यहां यह आवेदन देना अनिवार्य होगा और बिना आवेदन के अगर धर्मांतरण किया गया तो सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

यूपी में भी दोषियों को 10 साल की सजा

उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने लव जिहाद के खिलाफ बनाए कानून को अध्यादेश के माध्यम से 24 नवंबर को लागू कर दिया है। जिसमें गैर जमानती धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज करने और 10 साल की कठोरतम सजा का प्रावधान है।

मुख्य बिंदु
1. बहला-फुसलाकर , धमकी देकर जबरदस्ती धर्मांतरण और विवाह पर 10 साल की सजा का प्रावधान होगा।
2. धर्मांतरण और धर्मांतरण के पश्चात होने वाले विवाह के 1 माह पूर्व डिस्ट्रिक्ट मजिस्ट्रेट को धर्मांतरण और विवाह करने और करवाने वाले दोनों पक्षों को लिखित में आवेदन प्रस्तुत करना होगा।
3. बगैर आवेदन प्रस्तुत किए धर्मांतरण कराने वाले धर्मगुरु , काजी , मौलवी या पादरी को 5 साल तक की सजा का प्रावधान होगा।
4. धर्मांतरण और जबरन विवाह की शिकायत स्वयं पीड़ित, माता- पिता, परिजन या गार्जियन द्वारा की जा सकती है।
5. यह अपराध संज्ञेय और गैर जमानती होगा।
6. जबरन धर्मांतरण या विवाह कराने वाली संस्थाओं का पंजीयन निरस्त किया जाएगा।
7. इस प्रकार के धर्मांतरण या विवाह कराने वाली संस्थाओं को डोनेशन देने वाली संस्थाएं या लेने वाली संस्थाओं का पंजीयन भी निरस्त होगा।
8. इस प्रकार के धर्मांतरण या विवाह में सहयोग करने वाले सभी आरोपियों के विरुद्ध मुख्य आरोपी की तरह ही न्यायिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कानून को अंतिम रूप देने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर आज शाम महत्वपूर्ण बैठक
मध्य प्रदेश में लव जिहाद कानून को अंतिम रूप देने के लिए आज शाम 6:30 बजे मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की अध्यक्षता में एक महत्वपूर्ण बैठक आयोजित की गई है। इसमें गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा, अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह डॉ राजेश राजौरा, प्रमुख सचिव विधि सत्येंद्र सिंह सहित गृह और विधि विभाग के अधिकारी मौजूद रहेंगे। इसी संबंध में आज सुबह मंत्रालय में गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने इस कानून के बारे में गृह और विधि विभाग के अधिकारियों से लंबी चर्चा की है। इस बैठक में इस कानून का मसौदा तैयार किया गया है जिसे आज शाम आयोजित बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री अंतिम रूप देंगे।

