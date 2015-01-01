पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उप चुनाव में वोट प्रतिशत:मंत्री सिसोदिया के सबसे ज्यादा 16.46% वोट बढ़े, सबसे कम सुरेश धाकड़ को 2.16% वोट ज्यादा मिले

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पोहरी से सुरेश धाकड़ (बाएं) और बम्हौरी से महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया (दाएं)

उप चुनाव में जीत दर्ज करने वाले 11 मंत्रियों का वोट प्रतिशत बढ़ा है। ये सभी मंत्री 2018 में कांग्रेस की टिकट पर जीते थे, लेकिन इस बार बीजेपी के उम्मीदवार थे। ऐसे में साफ है कि इन मंत्रियों को बीजेपी में आने का फायदा मिला। पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में सबसे अधिक वोट प्रतिशत 16.46% बम्हौरी से महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया का बढ़ा है। जबकि पोहरी से सुरेश धाकड़ के 2.16 प्रतिशत वोट बढ़े हैं।

हारने के बाद कंसाना का बढ़ा, इमरती देवी का वोट प्रतिशत घटा

सुमावली से मंत्री एंदल सिंह कंसाना 10 हजार से अधिक वोटों से चुनाव हार गए हैं। लेकिन पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में उनका वोट प्रतिशत 4.08 बढ़ा है। जबकि इमरती देवी का वोट प्रतिशत 15.51 घटा है।

मंत्री20182020वोट
प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर52.40%58.35%5.95%
गोविंद सिंह राजपूत55.33%61.11%5.78%
प्रभु राम चौधरी50.70%65.98%15.28%
हरदीप सिंह डंग45.03%54.45%9.42%
इमरती देवी60.61%44.49%-15.51%
सुरेश धाकड़37.06%39.22%2.16%
ओपीएस भदौरिया37.90%45.15%7.25%
महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया45.54%62.00%16.46%
बृजेंद्र सिंह यादव39.99%55.20%15.21%
बिसाहूलाल सिंह49.91%59.92%10.01%
तुलसी सिलावट48.38%61.01%12.63%
राज्यवर्धन सिंह50.40%57.90%7.50%
एंदल सिंह कंसाना41.07%45.15%4.08%
गिर्राज दंडोतिया59.23%34.74- 24.49
