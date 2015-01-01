पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • MLA Masood's Three Accomplices Arrested For Inciting Religious Sentiments; You Can Go To The High Court In A Day Or Two To Avoid Going To Jail

इकबाल मैदान प्रदर्शन मामले में गिरफ्तारी:धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के मामले में विधायक के तीन साथी गिरफ्तार; जेल जाने से बचने के लिए हाई कोर्ट से उम्मीद

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान में करीब 12 दिन पहले आरिफ मसूद ने लोगों के साथ मिलकर फ्रांस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया था। यह दृश्य उसी दौरान का है।
  • जिला कोर्ट पहले ही शनिवार को मसूद की अग्रिम जमानत खारिज कर चुका है
  • 7 लोग आरोपी बने, अभी भी पुलिस की गिरफ्त से मसूद समेत 4 आरोपी दूर

भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान पर प्रदर्शन कर शांति भंग करने और धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के आरोपी कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद के तीन साथियों को तलैया पुलिस ने सोमवार दोपहर गिरफ्तार किया। इस मामले में पुलिस की यह पहली कार्रवाई है। टीआई तलैया डीपी सिंह ने बताया कि वाफना कॉलोनी बैरसिया रोड से 42 साल के नईम खां, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी करोंद निवासी 40 साल के अब्दुल नईम और कांग्रेस नगर टीला जमालपुरा में रहने वाले 41 साल के मोहम्मद इकराम हाशमी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए जिला न्यायालय पहुंचे मसूद की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका को कोर्ट पहले ही खारिज कर चुका है। संभावना है कि इसके खिलाफ मसूद अब एक-दो दिन में हाई कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटा सकते हैं।

पुलिस ने इस मामले में पहले धारा 144 के उल्लंघन का केस दर्ज किया था, लेकिन बाद में धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने की धाराओं में मसूद समेत 7 लोगों पर FIR की गई। अभी मसूद बिहार में हैं। ऐसे में उनके भोपाल आते ही गिरफ्तारी की तलवार लटकी हुई है। इसी से बचने के लिए वे अग्रिम जमानत के लिए प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

कॉलेज पर कार्रवाई हो चुकी है

प्रदर्शन के बाद पुलिस और प्रशासन ने बड़े तालाब के कैचमेंट एरिया में बने मसूद के कॉलेज पर बुलडोजर चलाया। इस दौरान पक्का निर्माण समेत अस्थायी हिस्से को गिराया गया हालांकि कॉलेज बिल्डिंग का मामला हाई कोर्ट में होने के कारण उस पर कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

यह है पूरा मामला

भोपाल मध्य से विधायक आरिफ मसूद पर आरोप हैं कि उन्होंने फ्रांस में हुई आतंकी घटना के विरोध में इकबाल मैदान भीड़ में को एकत्रित कर लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाओं को भड़काया है। इस दौरान उन्होंने फ्रांस का झंडा और वहां के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला जलाया था। भाषण में मसूद ने कहा था कि केंद्र और राज्य की हिंदूवादी सरकार के मंत्री भी फ्रांस के कृत्य का समर्थन कर रहे हैं। सरकार ने फ्रांस का विरोध नहीं किया तो हम हिंदुस्तान में भी ईंट से ईंट बजा देंगे।

फ्रांस में क्या हुआ था?

पेरिस के पास कॉन्फ्लांस सेन्ट होनोरिन इलाके में एक टीचर ने पिछले महीने क्लास में पैगम्बर मोहम्मद साहब का कार्टून दिखाया था। इसके बाद हमलावर ने 16 अक्टूबर को टीचर की हत्या कर दी थी। फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुअल मैक्रों ने इस घटना को इस्लामी आतंकवाद करार दिया था। हमलावर को पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर में मार दिया था। इसके बाद से मुस्लिम देशों में फ्रांस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन हो रहे थे।

