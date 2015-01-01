पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीना में बड़ा हादसा टला:चलते टिप्पर का टायर फटा, दो बाइक, दुकान और टपरे में टक्कर मारी; फिर पाइप में फंसकर रुका

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि दो बाइक एक-दूसरे पर चढ़ गईं। बाहर साइकिल के टायर भी फैल गए।

सागर जिले के बीना में स्टेशन रोड स्थित गांधी तिराहे पर देर रात बड़ा हादसा होते-होते टल गया। यहां सर्वोदय चौक पर गांधी तिराहे की ओर आ रहा तेज रफ्तार टिप्पर टायर फट गया। हादसे के बाद अनियंत्रित हुए टिप्पर ने सड़क किनारे खड़ी दो बाइक, दुकान, टीन शेड और बाहर रखे सामान को टक्कर मारी। इसके बाद दुकान के बाहर रखे पाइपों में जाकर फंसकर टिप्पर रुक गया। गनीमत रही कि कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई।

टिप्पर का टायर दुकान के बाहर रखे पाइप में फंसने से रुक गया।
टिप्पर का टायर दुकान के बाहर रखे पाइप में फंसने से रुक गया।

सोमवार रात सर्वोदय चौक की ओर से गांधी तिराहे की ओर मौजूद दुकानों के बाहर दो घंटे पहले ही बाजार खुला होने के कारण भीड़ थी। सर्दी और कोरोना के कारण बाजार 9 बजे तक बंद हो गया। इसके बाद रात करीब 10.30 बजे माल से भरा टिप्पर क्रमांक एमपी 15/जी 4299 तेज गति में आ रहा था, तभी गांधी तिराहे से करीब 50 मीटर दूर चलते टिप्पर का अचानक टायर फट गया। इससे गाड़ी अनियंत्रित हो गई। टिप्पर ने पहले तो बाहर खड़ी दो बाइक को टक्कर मारी। इसके बाद टिप्पर एक बंद दुकान की शटर से टकराकर साइकिल दुकान के टीन शेड और बाहर रखे टायरों से टकराया। इसके बाद वाहन सड़क किनारे सोनू विश्वकर्मा के टपरे से टकराकर टपरे को कुछ दूर तक घसीटते ले गया। आखिर में एक दुकान के बाहर रखे प्लास्टिक के पाइप के बंडल में वाहन फंस गया। करीब 50 फीट तक तोड़फोड़ के बाद वह रुक गया। सूचना पर थाना प्रभारी कमल निगवाल सहित पुलिस बल मौके पर पहुंचा। हादसे में दोनों बाइक, टीन शेड, दुकान का शटर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।

अनियंत्रित टिप्पर ने दुकान की शटर को भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया।
अनियंत्रित टिप्पर ने दुकान की शटर को भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया।

हो सकती थी बड़ी दुर्घटना

थाना प्रभारी कमल निगवाल ने बताया कि मालवाहक का टायर फट जाने से वाहन अनियंत्रित हो गया था। दुकानदारों को घटना से होने वाले नुकसान का आकलन करने के लिए कहा गया है। मामले में रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई है। अच्छी बात रही कि काेई जनहानि नहीं हुई है। 2 घंटे पहले होती घटना होती, तो बड़ी जनहानि हो सकती थी।

