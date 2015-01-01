पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan | MP Bhopal Hamidia Hospital Corona Patients Death Case Update; PWD Executive Engineer Not Attends Meeting Called By Shivraj Singh Chouhan

हाल-ए- हमीदिया:लापरवाही की इंतेहा-डेढ़ साल से बैठक में नहीं गए पीडब्ल्यूडी के कार्यपालन यंत्री,9 साल से पदस्थ था निलंबित सब इंजीनियर

भोपाल20 मिनट पहले
हमीदिया अस्पताल में बिलली गुल होने के कारण कोरोना मरीज की मौत होने के बाद डिवीजनल कमिश्नर ने जांच शुरु कर दी है।
  • पीडब्ल्यूडी,एमपीईबी के अफसरों सहित अस्पताल अधीक्षक को डिवीजनल कमिश्नर ने किया तलब

हमीदिया अस्पताल में बिजली गुल होने से कोरोना मरीज की मौत की जांच शुरु हो गई है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के एक्शन मोड में आने के बाद डिवीजनल कमिश्नर कवींद्र कियावत ने पीडब्यूडी, एमपीईबी के अफसरों के साथ हमीदिया अस्पताल क अधीक्षक आईडी चौरसिया को तलब किय है। अस्पताल में जनरेटर मेंटनेंस करने वाले ठेकेदार के भी बुलाया गया है। कमिश्नर के सामने ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों के बयान दर्ज हुए हैं। अस्पताल जैसे अत्यावश्यक सेवाओं में लापरवाही उगाजर हो रही हे। पड़ताल में यह सामने आया है कि पीडब्ल्यूडी के कार्यपालन यंत्री एमएस पवार पिछले डेढ़ साल से हमीदिया अस्पताल में होने वाली एक भी बैठक में नहीं गए। नियमानुसार अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर प्रबंधन स्तर पर हर माह बैठक होती है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि पवार एक भी बैठक में नहीं गए। जिस सब इंजीनियर राकेश बर्वे को निलंबित किय गया है, वह बैठकें अटेंड करता था।

9 साल से पदस्थ है सब इंजीनियर बर्वे

सूत्रों ने बताया कि हमीदिया अस्पताल में बिजली व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी पीडब्ल्यूडी के सब इंजीनियर राकेश बर्वे के पास है। बर्वे 9 साल से पदस्थ है। इसके खिलाफ विभाग में कई शिकायतें हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

हर साल मिल जाता है एक्सटेंशन

हमीदिया अस्पताल में बिजली की आपातकालीन व्यवस्था के लिए 5 डीसी (डीजल जनरेटर) सेट हैं। शुक्रवार की रात जो डीसी सेट चालू नहीं हुआ, वह इसी साल जून माह में स्थापित किया गया था। पीडब्ल्यूडी की टेंडर शतों के अनुसार जिस ठेकेदार ने यह डीसी सेट लगाया है, एक साल तक मेंटनेंस की जिम्मेदारी भी उसी की है। जबकि पहले से स्थापित 4 सीडी सेट का मेंटनेंस का अलग ठेका है। सूत्रों न बताया कि यह मेंटनेंस का ठेका एक साल का होता है। अवधि समाप्त होने क बाद पुन: टेंडर जारी किया जाता है, लेकिन हमीदिया के मामले में ठेकेदार को एक्सटेंशन दिया जा रहा है।

5 सेट के लिए मात्र एक कर्मचारी

सूत्रों ने बताया कि हमीदिया अस्पताल में लगे 5 डीसी सेट को संचालित करने के लिए शुक्रवार की रात मात्र एक ही कर्मचारी था। जबकि टेंडर की शतों में स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि एक डीसी सेट के लिए 8-8 घंटे की पाली के हिसाब से 4 ट्रेंड कर्मचारी (एक स्टेंड वाय)रखे जाएं। विभाग हर सेट के हिसाब से 4 कर्मचारी के हिसाब से भुगतान कर रहा है। लेकिन एक ही ठेकेदार के पास सभी डीसी सेट का मेंटनेंस है,ऐसे में पांचों डीसी सेट के लिए हर पाली में एक ही कर्मचारी की डयूटी कराई जा रही है।

