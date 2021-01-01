पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • MP Board 10th And 12th Exam 2021 Big Update On Online Application Correction Dates

छात्रों को गलती सुधारने का मौका:5 फरवरी से MP बोर्ड के ऑनलाइन फॉर्म में किए जा सकेंगे सुधार; 20 फरवरी तक 25 फिर 300 रुपए लगेंगे

भोपाल2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: अनूप दुबे
9वीं से लेकर 12वीं तक के छात्रों को फॉर्म में सुधार के लिए एक और अवसर दिया जा रहा है।

शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 के लिए मध्यप्रदेश बोर्ड के नामांकन परीक्षा आवेदन में छात्र 5 फरवरी से ऑनलाइन संशोधन कर सकेंगे। इसमें नाम, जन्म तिथि, फोटो, विषय, माध्यम, लिंग, शुल्क छूट समेत आदि श्रेणियों में ऑनलाइन संशोधन किए जा सकते हैं।

संशोधन की सुविधा 5 फरवरी से 5 मार्च तक मिलेगी। इसके लिए 5 फरवरी से लेकर 20 फरवरी तक 25 रुपए, जबकि 20 फरवरी के बाद 300 रुपए देने पड़ेंगे।

सुधार करते समय ये ध्यान रखना होगा

  • कक्षा 9वीं, 10वीं और 11वीं में किसी भी नाम के प्रथम कैरेक्टर के संशोधन की अनुमति नहीं है।
  • कक्षा 9वीं 10वीं तथा 12वीं में केवल अन्य राज्य बोर्ड से पास/फेल छात्रों में छात्र/पिता/माता के नाम/जन्म/तिथि एवं फोटो में से 2 से अधिक श्रेणी में संशोधन की अनुमति नहीं है।
  • कक्षा 12वीं में अन्य राज्य बोर्ड से पास/फेल छात्रों को छोड़कर शेष छात्रों को नाम/पिता के नाम/माता के नाम में संशोधन की अनुमति नहीं होगी।
  • वर्ष 2021 की परीक्षा में परीक्षा केंद्र पर किसी भी प्रकार का संशोधन परिवर्तन मान्य नहीं किया जाएगा।

मंडल द्वारा सभी निर्देश मंडल से मान्यता संबद्धता प्राप्त संस्थाओं को भेज दिए गए हैं। इसके अलावा मंडल की वेबसाइट WWW.mpbse.nic.in पर भी अपलोड कर दिए गए हैं। इसमें नियमित और प्राइवेट छात्र नामांकन और परीक्षा आवेदन पत्र में आवश्यक संशोधन कर सकते हैं।

