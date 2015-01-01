पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Digvijay Singh: MP By Election Results 2020 News ; Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh Again Raised Questions On EVM

मध्यप्रदेश:पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने फिर ईवीएम पर उठाए सवाल; कहा- यह जनता और सरकार के बीच मुकाबला हो रहा

भोपाल18 मिनट पहले
दिग्विजय सिंह ने एक बार फिर ईवीएम मशीन पर सवाल उठाए हैं।
  • कांग्रेस को पोस्टल बैलेट की तो लिस्ट ही नहीं मिली

मध्यप्रदेश में 28 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में उपचुनाव के बीच पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने आज इलेक्ट्रानिक वोटिंग मशीन (ईवीएम) की विश्वसनीयता को लेकर सवाल उठाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह सीधे जनता और सरकार के बीच मुकाबला है। अभी पोस्टल बैलेट के रुझान हैं। इनकी तो कांग्रेस के लोगों को लिस्ट ही नहीं दी गई है। अभी ईवीएम खुलने दो, तो पता चलेगा।

3 नवंबर को भी सवाल किए थे

इससे पहले दिग्विजय ने 3 नवंबर को कहा था कि तकनीकी युग में विकसित देश ईवीएम पर भरोसा नहीं करते हैं, लेकिन भारत और कुछ छोटे देशों में ईवीएम से चुनाव होते हैं। उन्होंने सवाल उठाते हुए कहा था कि विकसित देश क्यों नहीं कराते। क्योंकि उन्हें ईवीएम पर भरोसा नहीं है। क्योंकि जिसमें चिप है, वह 'हैक' हो सकती है। देश में अनेक नेता समय समय पर ईवीएम को लेकर सवाल उठाते रहे हैं।

कुल 355 उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत दांव

मध्य प्रदेश की 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव में कुल 9 हजार 361 मतदान केन्द्रों पर वोटिंग हुई। उपचुनाव में कुल 355 उम्मीदवारों की प्रतिष्ठा दाव पर लगी है, जिनमें 12 मंत्री भी शामिल हैं। मतदान के लिए 13 हजार 115 बैलेट यूनिट, 13 हजार 115 कंट्रोल यूनिट और 14 हजार 50 वीवीपेट जिलों में उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं।

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के पुख्ता इंतजाम किये गये हैं। पुलिस, मजिस्ट्रेट और मोबाइल टीमें तैनात की गई हैं। कोविड-19 से बचाव की सभी व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित की गई हैं। मतदान के बाद ईवीएम स्ट्रांग रूम में लाई जाएंगी। केन्द्रीय प्रेक्षक की उपस्थिति में वीडियोग्राफी करते हुए ईवीएम मशीनों को सील किया जाएगा।

यह सीटें हैं

राज्य में जौरा, सुमावली, मुरैना, दिमनी, अंबाह, मेहगांव, गोहद, ग्वालियर, ग्वालियर पूर्व, डबरा, भांडेर, करैरा, पोहरी, बामोरी, अशोकनगर, मुंगावली, सुरखी, मलहरा, अनूपपुर, सांची, ब्यावरा, आगर, हाटपिपल्या, मांधाता, नेपानगर, बदनावर, सांवेर और सुवासरा विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं। इनमें से 16 सीट ग्वालियर चंबल अंचल से हैं। कुल 28 सीटों में से 25 पर संबंधित विधायकों के त्यागपत्र और 03 अन्य पर विधायकों के निधन के कारण उपचुनाव हो रहा है। इन 28 सीटों में से 27 पर कांग्रेस का और एकमात्र आगर सीट पर भाजपा का कब्जा था।

मंत्रियों पर सबकी नजर

उपचुनाव में राज्य के 12 मंत्रियों और कुछ पूर्व मंत्रियों की प्रतिष्ठा भी दाव पर लगी है। पूर्व मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट (भाजपा, सांवेर) और गोविंद सिंह राजपूत (भाजपा, सुरखी) की किस्मत आज ईवीएम में बंद हो जाएगी। इसके अलावा राज्य के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री प्रभुराम चौधरी (सांची), लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी मंत्री ऐदल सिंह कंसाना (सुमावली), कृषि राज्य मंत्री गिर्राज डंडोतिया (दिमनी), सहकारिता राज्य मंत्री ओपीएस भदौरिया(मेहगांव), ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर (ग्वालियर), महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री इमरती देवी (डबरा) और लोक निमार्ण विभाग राज्य मंत्री सुरेश धाकड़ (पोहरी) की प्रतिष्ठा भी दाव पर है।

