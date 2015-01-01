पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्यप्रदेश उपचुनाव:महज तीन घंटे ही मैदान में टिक पाई कांग्रेस; दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद भाजपा अपनी लीड को मजबूत करती रही

अनूप दुबे, भोपाल2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चुनाव के नतीजों के बाद भोपाल स्थित प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय में जहां सन्नाटा पसर गया, वहीं भाजपा के प्रदेश कार्यालय में जश्न मनाया जा रहा।
  • पहले कमलनाथ मैदान में उतरे थे, लेकिन तीन घंटे बाद ही पवैलियन लौटे
  • शिवराज ने घर से ही मतगणना पर नजर रखी, 12 बजे के बाद मैदान में आए

मध्यप्रदेश में उपचुनाव की 28 विधानसभा सीटों के रण में कांग्रेस सिर्फ तीन घंटे ही टिक पाई। आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हुई मतगणना का सबसे पहला रुझान इंदौर की सांवेर सीट से भाजपा के पक्ष में 9 बजे आया। सुबह दस बजे तक भाजपा ने 14 और कांग्रेस ने 7 सीटों पर बढ़त बनाई। दोपहर 11 बजे तक दोनों में कांटे की टक्कर नजर आने लगी थी। हालांकि भाजपा 18 और कांग्रेस 10 सीटों पर आगे चल रही थी। इसके बाद कांग्रेस के की बढ़त वाली सीटों की संख्या कम होने लगी और भाजपा ने धीरे-धीरे अपनी लीड को और मजबूत किया।

दोपहर 12 बजे तक स्थिति साफ होने लगी और भाजपा 18 से 20 और कांग्रेस 7 से 9 सीटों पर अटक गई। इस दौरान बसपा ने खाता खोलते हुए एक सीट पर बढ़ाई बताई। भाजपा की तरफ रुझान होते देख दोपहर करीब सवा 12 बजे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ ने मीडिया से चर्चा कर अपनी हर स्वीकार कर ली।

इसके बाद वे कार्यालय से अपने निवास के लिए रवाना हो गए। इधर, अब तक घर से ही पूरी मतगणना पर नजर रख रहे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अपने निवास पर जलेबी खिलाकर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा और मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव का मुंह मीठा किया। इसके बाद भाजपा में जश्न मनाने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया, जबकि कांग्रेस कार्यालय में सन्नाटा पसर गया।

ऐसे बदलती रही तस्वीर

चुनाव के दौरान सबसे चर्चित सीट डबरा पर इमरती देवी और सुरेश राजे के बीच मुकाबला कांटे का रहा। यहां हर राउंड के बाद दांव बदलते रहे। इसके अलावा मेहगांव और जौरा सीट पर भी कांटे की टक्कर रही। हर राउंड के बाद कभी भाजपा आगे तो कभी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी आगे हुए। यहां पर कांटे की टक्कर रही।

यहां कांग्रेस सबसे कमजोर हुई

कांग्रेस ने चंबल में तो अच्छा किया, लेकिन बुंदेलखंड और इंदौर में उनकी स्थिति कभी अच्छी नहीं रही। भाजपा के लिए सबसे मजबूत स्थिति सांवेर, सांची, सुरखी, ग्वालियर और अनूपपुर सबसे मजबूत गढ़ बने। यहां पर कांग्रेस कभी भी भाजपा से आगे निकलती नजर नहीं आई। हालांकि मुरैना में कांग्रेस ने अपनी स्थिति मजबूत की। यहां पर भाजपा को झटका लगा है।

पल-पल बदलते रहे बयान

कमलनाथ ने अपनी हार स्वीकार कर ली।
कमलनाथ ने अपनी हार स्वीकार कर ली।

कमलानाथ : सुबह कमला पार्क स्थित हनुमान मंदिर में पूजा कर कांग्रेस कार्यालय पहुंचे। पीसीसी पहुंचने पर वाले अभी ते शुरुआती रुझान हैं, हम पूर्व बहुमत से सरकार बनाने जा रहे हैं। दोपहर करीब सवा 12 बजे कमलनाथ पीसीसी से बाहर आ गए। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता के फैसले का सम्मान करते हैं।

दिग्विजय सिंह ने एक बार फिर ईवीएम से चुनाव कराए जाने पर सवाल उठाए।
दिग्विजय सिंह ने एक बार फिर ईवीएम से चुनाव कराए जाने पर सवाल उठाए।

दिग्विजय सिंह : सुबह 10 बजे अभी तो शुरुआती रुझान हैं। यह पोस्टल बैलेट के नतीजे हैं। इनकी तो जानकारी तक हमें नहीं दी। उन्होंने ईवीएस मशीन पर सवाल किए थे, लेकिन फिर बोले ईवीएम खुलने दो फिर देखना। हालांकि दोपहर करीब 3 बजे वे भी पीसीसी से निकल गए। उनके कमरे पर ताला लगा दिया गया।

नरोत्तम मिश्रा मिश्रा ने जीत के बाद कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह पर तंज कसा।
नरोत्तम मिश्रा मिश्रा ने जीत के बाद कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह पर तंज कसा।

नरोत्तम मिश्रा : जिस समय दिग्विजय सिंह ने ईवीएम पर सवाल उठाए थे, उसी दिन उनकी हार तय हो गई थी। जनता ने अपना समर्थन भाजपा को दिया है। दिग्विजय और कमलनाथ ने 15 महीनों में आम लोगों को ठगने के अलावा कुछ नहीं किया। कमलनाथ का तो प्लेन भी तैयार हो गया है।

