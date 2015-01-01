पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्यमंत्री आज करेंगे बांधवगढ़ में मंथन:बिगड़े वनों को पीपीपी मोड पर विकसित करने की तैयारी, वाइल्ड लाइफ टूरिज्म को प्रमोट करने की बनेगी रणनीति

भोपाल9 मिनट पहले
यह तस्वीर दिसंबर 2018 की है। जब चुनाव के बाद मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान परिवार के साथ बांधवगढ़ गए थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने खाना भी पकाया था।
  • वनाधिकार पट्‌टों को लेकर अफसरों से फीडबैक लेंगे शिवराज।
  • 25 नंवबर को उमरिया में जनजातीय गौरव कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान आज दोपहर बाद बांधवगढ़ जाएंगे। मुख्यमंत्री ने टाइगर रिजर्व में शाम 5 बजे वन और पर्यटन विभाग के अफसरों की बैठक बुलाई है। जिसमें वाइल्ड लाइफ टूरिज्म को प्रमोट करने की रणनीति बनेगी। इसके साथ ही प्रदेश के बिगड़े वनों को पीपीपी मोड में विकसित करने का फैसला भी हो सकता है। इसका पूरा खाका वन विभाग ने तैयार कर लिया है। जिसका प्रेजेंटेशन मुख्यमंत्री के सामने होगा इसके अलावा वनाधिकार पट्‌टों को लेकर भी मुख्यमंत्री अफसरों से फीडबैक लेंगे।

मंत्रालय सूत्रों ने बताया कि बांधवगढ़ में होने वाली बैठक में आला अफसरों के साथ वाइल्ड लाइफ एक्सपर्ट को भी बुलाया गया है। दरअसल, सरकार की मंशा वाइल्ड लाइफ टूरिज्म का प्रमोशन और ब्रांडिंग करने की है। बैठक में वन क्षेत्र में पर्यटकों का दबाव कम करने और बफर में सफर योजना पर भी चर्चा होगी। बता दें कि टाइगर स्टेट का तमगा मिलने के बाद प्रदेश में बाघों की मौत का सिलसिला भी तेजी से हुआ है। कुप्रबंधन के कारण 11 महीने में 21 बाघों की मौत हो चुकी है।

इसी तरह प्रदेश का 40% फॉरेस्ट एरिया अव्यवस्थित है। ऐसे बिगड़े वनों को पीपीपी मोड पर विकसित करने को लेकर इस बैठक में फैसला होने की उम्मीद है।हालांकि मुख्यमंत्री स्पष्ट कह चुके हैं कि वन भूमि किसी निजी क्षेत्र को देने नहीं जा रहे हैं। बैठक में इस योजना के बारे में कोई फैसला कर सकते हैं

मुख्यमंत्री बुधवार को 25 नवंबर को उमरिया के करकेली जनपद पंचायत में जनजातीय गौरव कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे और 800 लोगों को वन अधिकार पट्टा वितरित करेंगे। यह कार्यक्रम 27 नंवबर को बड़वानी में आयोजित किया गया है। जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री शामिल होंगे।

