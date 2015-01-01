पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्यप्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूल की गाइड लाइन जारी:सबसे पहले शुक्रवार को पीटीएम होगी; एप से होगी अटेंडेंस, लंच में भी छात्रों को क्लास में रहना होगा

भोपाल29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल के शासकीय सुभाष उच्चतर माध्यमिक उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में शुक्रवार से शुरू हो रहीं क्लास के लिए कक्षाओं में बैठने की व्यवस्था की गई है। इमसें छात्रों की बैठक व्यवस्था में (X) मतलब है कि यहां नहीं बैठना और (✔️) का मतलब यहां बैठना है।
  • लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय ने तुरंत स्कूल खोले जाने के निर्देश दिए

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार के 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं 18 दिसंबर से खोले जाने का निर्णय लेने के बाद लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय ने भी सभी सरकारी स्कूलों के लिए दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। इसमें कहा गया है कि 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं नियमित रूप से तुरंत संचालित कराई जाएं। सबसे पहले शुक्रवार को पेरेंट्स टीचर मीटिंग (पीटीएम) होगी। इसमें अभिभावक को बुलाया जाएगा।

भोपाल के शासकीय सुभाष उच्चतर माध्यमिक उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में हाथ धोने के लिए इस तरह व्यवस्था की गई है।
भोपाल के शासकीय सुभाष उच्चतर माध्यमिक उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में हाथ धोने के लिए इस तरह व्यवस्था की गई है।

मीटिंग में नहीं आने वाले अभिभावक ऑनलाइन माध्यम से भी शिक्षक और प्राचार्य से बात कर सकेंगे। इसमें विद्यार्थी के परिजन से उनके रिवीजन टेस्ट की कॉपी प्राप्त अंकों एवं आगामी बोर्ड परीक्षा के संबंध में बातचीत की जाएगी। आयुक्त लोक शिक्षण जयश्री कियावत ने इस संबंध में प्रदेश के सभी कलेक्टर, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी, सहायक आयुक्त, आदिवासी विकास और शासकीय हाई और हाई सेकंडरी स्कूल के सभी प्राचार्य को आदेश जारी किए हैं।

भीड़ न हो इसलिए भोपाल के सरकारी स्कूलों में पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था पर भी ध्यान दिया गया।
भीड़ न हो इसलिए भोपाल के सरकारी स्कूलों में पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था पर भी ध्यान दिया गया।

यह दिए निर्देश

  • कक्षा दसवीं और बारहवीं की कक्षाएं नियमित रूप से तुरंत संचालित कराएं।
  • कक्षा 9वीं एवं 11वीं के लिए विद्यार्थियों का नामांकन एवं उपलब्ध अध्यापन कक्ष के आधार पर प्राचार्य द्वारा स्थानीय स्तर पर नियम ने लिया जा सकेगा।
  • 18 दिसंबर को सभी विद्यालयों में पीटीएम आयोजित की जाएगी। इसमें क्लास के अनुसार अलग-अलग समय पर अभिभावकों को आमंत्रित किया जाएगा।
  • बैठक में जो भी अभिभावक ना आ सके, उनके साथ ऑनलाइन चर्चा करेंगे। अभिभावकों के साथ विद्यार्थी के रिवीजन टेस्ट की कॉपी प्राप्त अंकों एवं आगामी बोर्ड परीक्षा की चर्चा की जाएगी।
  • जिन विद्यार्थियों के अभिभावकों से पूर्व में सहमति प्राप्त हो चुकी है, उनसे पुनः सहमति की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी।
  • विद्यालय में सामूहिक रूप से एक जगह छात्रों को एकत्रित ना होने दें, विद्यालय में प्रार्थना, सामूहिक गतिविधियां, खेल इत्यादि प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • भोजन अवकाश के दौरान भी छात्र अपने कक्ष में ही रहेंगे।

एप पर अटेंडेंस होगी

मध्यप्रदेश शासन स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देश द्वारा जारी SOP कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना होगा। वर्तमान परिस्थितियों में प्रदेश के सभी विद्यालयों में ऑनलाइन एवं ऑफलाइन कक्षाओं का संचालन होगा। अतः अकादमिक सत्र समाप्ति में कम समय शेष रहने से सघन मॉनिटरिंग की दृष्टि से यह आदेश जारी किए जा रहे हैं।

  • एजुकेशन पोर्टल पर एम शिक्षा मित्र में हाजिरी ऐप में प्राचार्य द्वारा प्रतिदिन उपस्थित विद्यार्थियों एवं शिक्षकों की जानकारी दर्ज करानी होगी।
  • एजुकेशन पोर्टल पर एम शिक्षा मित्र में शैक्षिक गतिविधियां प्रगति में एप में शिक्षक द्वारा प्रतिदिन की गतिविधियों की जानकारी दर्ज करनी होगी।

इस तरह मॉनिटरिंग होगी

राज्य कार्यालय के ओआईसी जिला कार्यालय के जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी, सहायक संचालक, अतिरिक्त जिला परियोजना समन्वयक, सहायक जिला परियोजना समन्वयक, संयुक्त संचालक, कार्यालय के संयुक्त संचालक, उप संचालक और सहायक संचालक नियमित रूप से मॉनिटरिंग करेंगे। उन्हें यह कार्य करना होगा।

  • प्रत्येक निरीक्षणकर्ता अधिकारी प्रतिदिन 5 विद्यालयों से वीडियो कॉल के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन निरीक्षण कर विद्यार्थियों एवं शिक्षकों से फीडबैक लेंगे।
  • वीडियो का स्क्रीनशॉट विमर्श पर अपलोड करेंगे साथी के पत्र में जानकारी भरेंगे।
  • सप्ताह में कम से कम 1 दिन विद्यालय को ग्रहण करके वास्तविक स्थिति का आकलन करेंगे। विद्यार्थियों शिक्षकों की उपस्थिति एवं अध्ययन के स्तर की जानकारी विमर्श पोर्टल पर करेंगे।
