  Madhya Pradesh Local Body Elections; Shivraj Singh Chouhan Meeting With State President VD Sharma Over Nagar Nikay Chunav

कमलनाथ पर हमला:मंत्री सारंग बोले - चार अफसरों के साथ कमलनाथ पर FIR होना चाहिए, पोषण आहार में घोटाला कर रकम दिल्ली भेजी गई

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
  • चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री ने कहा, चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशों का पालन किया जाएगा
  • मध्य प्रदेश में 13 महीने की कांग्रेस सरकार ने भ्रष्टाचार के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़े

लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान कालेधन का लेनदेन मामले में मप्र के चार अफसरों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि आयोग के निर्देश का पालन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि चार अफसरों के अलावा पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के खिलाफ भी एफआईआर दर्ज होना चाहिए। सारंग का आरोप है कि कमलनाथ सरकार ने महिला एवं बाल विकास में पोषण आहार का घोटाला किया है। जिसकी रकम कांग्रेस के बड़े नेताओं को दिल्ली भेजी गई। उन्होंने कहा कि 13 महीने की कांग्रेस सरकार ने भ्रष्टाचार के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़े। जिस सरकार को सुशासन देने का काम करना था, उसने चपरासी से लेकर मंत्रालय स्तर तक भ्रष्टाचार किया।

बता दें कि लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से ठीक पहले पड़े आयकर छापों के मामले में केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (सीबीडीटी) की रिपोर्ट पर बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए चुनाव आयोग ने मप्र सरकार को निर्देश दिया है कि वह शक के घेरे में आए अफसरों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करे। सीबीडीटी की रिपोर्ट में तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के कई करीबियों समेत कांग्रेस के कई तत्कालीन मंत्रियों, मप्र के आईएएस और आईपीएस अफसरों के नाम दिए गए हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक पहले सीनियर आईपीएस अफसर सुशोभन बैनर्जी, संजय माने, बी. मधुकुमार व राज्य सेवा के अरुण मिश्रा के खिलाफ तत्काल एफआईआर दर्ज होगी।

