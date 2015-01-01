पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मालवा-निमाड़ में उलटफेर:भाजपा 7 में से 6 सीटें कांग्रेस से छीनने की तैयारी में; सिलावट को पिछली बार के मुकाबले बड़ी बढ़त

भोपाल22 मिनट पहले
सांवेर से तुलसी सिलावट और हाटपिपल्या से मनोज चौधरी पहले कांग्रेस से विधायक थे। अब यह दोनों भाजपा में हैं।

मालवा-निमाड़ बीजेपी का गढ़ माना जाता है। 2018 के चुनाव में उसे 66 में से सिर्फ 27 सीटें ही मिली थी। यानी 29 सीटों का नुकसान हुआ था। लेकिन उपचुनाव में यहां की 7 में से 6 सीटों पर बीजेपी एक बार फिर कब्जा करने की तरफ बढ़ गई है। मालवा की सांवेर, बदनावर, हाटपिपल्या, आगर व सुवासरा तथा निमाड़ की दो सीटों मांधाता, नेपानगर कांग्रेस से बागी हुए विधायकों के इस्तीफा देने के बाद खाली हुई थी। इनमें से एक सीट आगर में कांटे की टक्कर है। यह सीट मनोहर ऊंटवाल के निधन के बाद खाली हुई थी।

उप चुनाव के दौरान इंदौर की सांवेर सीट को पूरे चुनाव के दौरान हॉट सीट माना गया। यहां से बीजेपी के साथ तुलसी सिलावट की प्रतिष्ठा भी दांव पर है। इस सीट पर सिंधिया के अलावा मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने इस सीट को जीतने के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। इसी का परिणाम है कि तीसरे राउंड की काउंटिंग के बाद सिलावट 18 हजार से अधिक की लीड ले चुके हैं। जबकि 2018 के चुनाव में वे राजेश सोनकर से मात्र 2945 वोट से जीते थे। इस बार उनके सामने कांग्रेस ने ताकतवर उम्मीदवार मानते हुए प्रेमचंद गुडडू को सिलावट के सामने उतारा था।

350 वोट से जीते थे डंग, अब बड़ी जीत की ओर

सुवासरा सीट पर बीजेपी के हरदीप सिंह डंग एक बड़ी जीत की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं। उन्हें 26 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों की लीड मिल चुकी है। जबकि 2018 के चुनाव में डंग कांग्रेस से चुनाव लड़े थे और वे बीजेपी के राधे श्याम पाटीदार से मात्र 350 सीट से जीत कर विधायक बने थे। इस बार उनका मुकाबला राकेश पाटीदार से हुआ है।

सिंधिया से ज्यादा दिग्गी का रहा होल्ड

मालवा-निमाड़ में सिंधिया से ज्यादा दिग्विजय सिंह का होल्ड रहा है। यही वजह है कि 2018 के चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने 66 में से 35 सीटें जीती थी। 2013 की तुलना में बीजेपी को 29 सीटें कम मिली थीं। उप चुनाव के जिस तरह परिणाम आ रहे हैं, उससे साफ है कि दिग्विजय की जमीन यहां खिसक गई है। सिंधिया के प्रभाव वाली केवल एक सीट सांवेर है।

यहां सिर्फ शिवराज ही चेहरा था

मालवा-निमाड़ में बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय बड़े और कद्दावर नेता हैं, लेकिन चुनाव में चेहरा शिवराज सिंह चौहान ही थे। चुनाव के दौरान इस इलाके में दिग्विजय सिंह ज्यादा सक्रिय नहीं रहे। केवल कमलनाथ ही यहां कांग्रेस का चेहरा था।

मालवा-निमाड़ में सीटों की स्थिति

कुल सीटें : 66

2013 में बीजेपी 57, कांग्रेस 9

2018 में बीजेपी 28, कांग्रेस 35 व 3 निर्दलीय

