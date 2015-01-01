पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:कांग्रेस प्रदेश प्रभारी मुकुल वासनिक ने कहा - विधायकों को महापौर का टिकट दिया जाना अभी तय नहीं

भोपाल26 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रभारी मुकुल वासनिक तीन दिवसीय प्रदेश के दौरे पर हैं। बुधवार को भोपाल पहंचकर उन्होंने नगरीय निकाय चुनाव की तैयारिरयों को लेकर पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की।
  • तीन दिवसीय दौरे पर मध्यप्रदेश में हैं वासनिक
  • चुनावी तैयारियों को लेकर आज भोपाल में बैठक

कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रभारी मुकुल वासनिक ने विधायकों और पूर्व विधायकों को महापौर का चुनाव लड़ाने को लेकर कहा कि अभी हमने इस पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया हैl इसका निर्णय पीसीसी चीफ कमलनाथ से चर्चा के बाद किया जाएगाl प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के सदस्य और जिला कांग्रेस के साथ चर्चा के बाद इस पर अंतिम निर्णय होगाl प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी भंग करने के सवाल पर उन्होंने ने कहा कि संगठन बदलाव सतत प्रक्रिया है। वक्त आने पर किया जाएगा, लेकिन वे कमलनाथ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और नेता प्रतिपक्ष, दोनों पदों पर रहने के सवाल को टाल गएl युवा कांग्रेस के चुनाव में सामने आ रही शिकायतों पर वासनिक ने कहा कि यह विषय युवा कांग्रेसी संबंधित है इसका निराकरण युवा कांग्रेस का नेतृत्व ही करेगाl

नगरी निकाय चुनाव की तैयारियों पर उन्होंने कहा कि भोपाल में आज वरिष्ठ नेताओं और जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक में चर्चा की जाएगी।

वासनिक बुधवार को सुबह भोपाल पहुंचे। वे 11:30 बजे प्रदेश कार्यालय पहुंचे। जहां भोपाल ग्रामीण के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर रहे हैं। जिसमें नगर निगम चुनाव की तैयारियों को लेकर चर्चा हाेगी। बैठक में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह भी प्रदेश कार्यालय पहुंचे हैं। उनके अलावा भोपाल ग्रामीण के अध्यक्ष अरुण श्रीवास्तव, प्रदेश संगठन प्रभारी चंद्रप्रभाष शेखर, महामंत्री राजीव सिंह मौंजूद हैं। इसके बाद वासनिक भोपाल शहर के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करेंगे।

वासनिक प्रदेश के चार दिवसीय दौरे पर आए हैं। बुधवार को भोपाल, रासयेन, विदिशा, सीहोर और राजगढ़ जिले के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। वासनिक 17 दिसंबर को सागर और 18 दिसंबर को जबलपुर में संभाग के सभी जिलों के साथ अलग-अलग बैठकें करेंगे।

