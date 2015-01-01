पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  MP Pragya Thakur Said Kshatriyas Should Produce More Children For The National Interest

साध्वी के विवादित बोल:सांसद प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने कहा - राष्ट्र हित के लिए क्षत्रिय अधिक बच्चे पैदा करें

भोपाल26 मिनट पहले
भोपाल सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने कहा है कि राष्ट्र हित के लिए क्षत्रिय अधिक बच्चे पैदा करें।
  • सीएम ममता बनर्जी पागल हो गई हैं, बंगाल में आएगा हिन्दू शासन
  • किसान आंदोलन बयान- देश विरोधी लोग इसमें शामिल हैं, जेल भेजो

लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान नाथूराम गोडसे पर बयान देकर पूरी पार्टी की फजीहत करा चुकीं भोपाल से भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने एक बार फिर विवादित बयान दिया है। सीहोर में एक कार्यक्रम में जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून को लेकर कहा कि राष्ट्रहित में क्षत्रियों को अधिक संख्या में बच्चे पैदा करना चाहिए। क्षत्रिय कुल खत्म हो जाएगा तो राष्ट्र की रक्षा कौन करेगा? देश की रक्षा के लिए संतान पैदा कीजिए और उन्हें सैनिक बनाइए। यह कानून तो उन लाेगाें पर लागू होना चाहिए जाे देश विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल रहते हैँ।

उन्होंने एक बार फिर समाज की वर्ण व्यवस्था को लेकर अजीब तर्क देते हुए कहा है कि हमारे धर्म शास्त्रों में चार वर्ण तय किए गए है।क्षत्रिय को क्षत्रिय कह दो, बुरा नही लगता।.ब्राह्मण को ब्राह्मण कह दो तो बुरा नही लगता। वैश्य को वैश्य कह दो तो भी बुरा नही लगता लेकिन शुद्र को शुद्र कह दो तो बुरा लग जाता है। कारण क्या है? यह उनकी ना समझी है। साध्वी ने आरक्षण को लेकर कहा कि आर्थिक आधार पर आरक्षण हो। जो गरीब हैं,उनको आरक्षण मिले।

मीडिया से चर्चा के दौरान भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा व महामंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के काफिले पर हमले को लेकर साध्वी ने कहा कि वह पागल हो गई हैं। ममता बनर्जी तिलमिला गई हैं,उनको समझ आ गया है कि बंगाल में हिन्दू शासन आएगा। बंगाल अखंड भारत का हिस्सा है। वे इसे अलग करने का प्रयास कर रही हैं। लेकिन भाजपा ऐसा नहीं होने देगी।

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर उन्होंने कहा किइसमें देश विरोधी लोग इसमें शामिल हैं। वे किसान नहीं, उनके वेश में वामपंथी और कांग्रेसी हैं। जो आंदोलन में शामिल होकर भ्रम फैला रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों को जेल भेज देना चाहिए।

