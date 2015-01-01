पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंत्री भागर्व के बंगले में चोरी:भोपाल में शासकीय बंगले में दीवार फांदकर चोर अंदर घुसे; तीन में से दो चंदन के पेड़ काटे

भोपाल21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल में मंत्री भार्गव के बंगले में घुसे चोरों ने चंदन के पेड़ काट दिए।
  • कर्मचारी बोले- चोरी नहीं कर पाए, एक पेड़ को काट दिया, दूसरे को काट रहे थे

भोपाल में पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव के शासकीय बंगले में देर रात करीब 2 बजे चोर घुस गए। चोरों ने परिसर में लगे तीन में से चंदन के दो पेड़ों को निशाना बनाया। एक को तो उन्होंने काट दिया, लेकिन दूसरा पूरी तरह नहीं काट पाए। कर्मचारियों के आने के कारण चोर मौके पर ही लकड़ी छोड़कर भाग गए। पुलिस ने अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। इससे पहले पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी के बंगले से भी चोर चंदन का पेड़ काटकर ले गए थे।

पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव का टीटी नगर थाना क्षेत्र के 74 बंगले में B-1 शासकीय आवास मिला है। भार्गव के निजी सहायक रामेश्वर रावत ने बताया कि शुक्रवार रात करीब 2 बजे चोर दीवार फांदकर अंदर घुसे थे। बंगले में तीन चंदन के पेड़ लगे हैं। इसमें से एक पेड़ को चोरों ने काट दिया। उसके गिरने की आवाज आने पर संतरी को चोरी का पता चला। संतरी जब तक वहां पहुंचता चोर दूसरे पेड़ को भी काट रहे थे, लेकिन संतरी के पहुंचने पर वे भाग गए। चोर अपने साथ कुछ भी नहीं ले जा पाए।

