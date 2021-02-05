पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • MP Sidhi Bus Road Accident | Govind Singh Rajput Tulsi Silawat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Compensation

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीधी बस हादसा:कैबिनेट स्थगित, मंत्री सिलावट व रामखेलावन रीवा पहुंचे, मृतकों के परिजन को 5-5 लाख के मुआवजे का ऐलान

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दोनों मंत्री रीवा पहुंच गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
दोनों मंत्री रीवा पहुंच गए।
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने परिवहन मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत और मुख्य सचिव के साथ बैठक की।
  • बुधवार को दमोह दौरा भी सीएम ने किया स्थगित, बस परिवहन को लेकर बड़ा निर्णय ले सकती है सरकार।

सीधी में बस हादसे के बाद मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने कैबिनेट बैठक को स्थगित कर दिया है। जल संसाधन मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट और राज्यमंत्री रामखेलावन पटेल भोपाल से हेलीकाप्टर से रीवा पहुंच गए हैं। हादसे में मरने वालों के परिजनों को सरकार ने 5-5 लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने की घोषणा की है।

दोनों मंत्री रीवा पहुंच गए। वे घटना स्थल के साथ ही मृतकों के परिजनों से मुलाकात करेंगे। मंत्रालय सूत्रों ने बताया कि हादसे के बाद मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने परिवहन मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत और मुख्य सचिव इकबाल सिंह बैंस के साथ बैठक की है। प्रदेश में बस परिवहन को लेकर बड़ा निर्णय लिया जा सकता है। बैठक में बताया गया कि सीधी से सतना के बीच चलने वाली बसें सुबह के समय खाली ही जाती हैं लेकिन मंगलवार को एनटीपीसी का एग्जाम था। रीवा और सतना में परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए थे। 32 सीटर बस में ज्यादा युवा ही थे, वह परीक्षा देने रीवा और सतना आ रहे थे। बस में करीब 54 यात्री थे। इनमें से करीब 45 के शव मिल चुके हैं।

प्रधानमंत्री आवास में गृह प्रवेश का कार्यक्रम स्थगित
इधर, मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने 1 लाख 10 हजार परिवारों का प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत होने वाला गृह प्रवेश कार्यक्रम स्थगित कर दिया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हम बड़े उत्साह से 1 लाख 10 हजार घरों में गृह प्रवेश का कार्यक्रम संपन्न करने वाले थे, लेकिन सुबह 8 बजे ही मुझे सूचना मिली थी कि सीधी जिले में बाणसागर की नहर में यात्रियों से भरी एक बस गिर गई, बाणसागर की नहर काफी गहरी है। हमने तत्काल बांध से पानी बंद करवाया। राहत और बचाव दलों को रवाना किया कलेक्टर एसपी एसडीआरएफ की टीम वहां है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि 17 फरवरी को दमोह दौरा भी उन्होंने रद्द कर दिया है।

बस का रूट नहीं बदलता तो बच जाती जानें
सीधी में नहर में गिरी जबलनाथ ट्रेवल्स की बस अगर अपना रूट नहीं बदलती तो लोगों की जान नहीं जाती। छुहिया घाटी से होकर बस रोजाना सतना के लिए जाती थी। मंगलवार की सुबह जाम लगने होने की वजह से ड्राइवर ने बस का रूट बदलकर नहर का रास्ता पकड़ा और यह हादसा हो गया। नेशनल हाईवे 39 स्थित छुहिया घाटी में जगह-जगह गड्ढे और पत्थर पड़ होने की वजह से हमेशा जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। यहां घंटों जाम में वाहन फंसे रहते हैं। यही वजह थी कि ड्राइवर बस को जल्दी ले जाने की चक्कर में रूट बदल दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजस्थान में 100 रु. हुई पेट्रोल की कीमत, भोपाल में 97.25 रु. और मुंबई में 95.75 रु. लीटर बिक रहा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें