चुनावी चक्रम:एमपी उपचुनाव में सबसे बड़े दागी जीत गए, सबसे रईस हार गए

भोपाल (यज्ञदत्त परसाई)3 मिनट पहले
  • आगर, डबरा, सुमावली और सांवेर सीट से जुड़ा है मामला

एमपी उपचुनाव में कुछ ऐसे भी किस्से हैं जिसे जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। जिस शख्स के पास सबसे ज्यादा दौलत है, वह हार रहा है। जिसके खिलाफ सर्वाधिक 11-11 आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं, वे चुनाव जीत गए। ऐसी भी सीट है जहां मंत्री के खिलाफ समधी के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ा और हरा दिया।

सबसे बड़े दागी को मिल गई जीत

विपिन वानखेड़े कांग्रेस : आगर सीट से विपिन वानखेड़े ने भाजपा के मनोज ऊंटवाल को करीबी मुकाबले में 1947 वोटों से हरा दिया है। विपिन ऐसे उम्मीदवार हैं जिनके खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा 11 आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं।

11 केस हैं जिन्होंने मंत्री कंषाना को हराया

अजबसिंह कुशवाह कांग्रेस सुमावली : 11 आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अजबसिंह कुशवाहा ने शिवराज कैबिनेट के मंत्री एदलसिंह कंषाना को हरा दिया है।

सबसे ज्यादा 86 करोड़ की दौलत

प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू कांग्रेस : सांवेर सीट से प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू यहां भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट से करीब 40 हजार वोटों से हार रहे हैं। उनकी कुल संपत्ति 86 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा मूल्य की है।

मंत्री को समधी की चुनौती भारी पड़ी

इमरती देवी भाजपा : डबरा सीट से भाजपा की मंत्री इमरती देवी हार गई हैं। वे अपने ही समधी सुरेश राजे से हार गईं जिन्हें वे दलबदल से पहले खुद कांग्रेस पार्टी में कभी लाई थीं। आइटम कांड को भुनाने के लिए उन्हें सहानुभूति की उम्मीद थी लेकिन ऐसा होते नहीं दिखा।

