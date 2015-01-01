पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • MPBSE 10th 12th Classes Board Exam 2020 21; Enrolment No Required For Failed Students

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एमपी बोर्ड:10वीं 12वीं में फेल हो चुके छात्रों को दोबारा नामांकन कराने की जरूरत नहीं; सीधे परीक्षा फॉर्म भर सकेंगे

भोपाल33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंडल ने 10वीं और 12वीं के परीक्षा फाॅर्म भरने के लिए छात्रों के पूछे गए सवालों के अनुसार प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है।
  • मंडल ने छात्रों के पूछे गए सवालों के आधार पर ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया शुरू की

मध्यप्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने सत्र 2020-21 के लिए 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के लिए परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने की जरूरी प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। इसमें छात्रों द्वारा पूछे गए महत्वपूर्ण सवालों के आधार पर इसे तैयार किया गया है। इसके अनुसार 10वीं 12वीं में फेल हो चुके छात्रों को दोबारा नामांकन कराने की जरूरत नहीं है। वह सीधे फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। इसके लिए उन्हें www.mpbse.nic.in पर लॉग इन कर परीक्षा का आवेदन पत्र भरना होगा।
इस तरह किया गया परीक्षा को सरल

प्रश्न : मंडल से कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं में उत्तीर्ण होने पर दोबारा नामांकन के लिए क्या करना होगा?

उत्तर : दोबारा नामांकन की जरूरत नहीं है। सीधे परीक्षा फॉर्म भरना होगा। परीक्षा फॉर्म भरते समय पूर्व नामांकन में दी गई जानकारी विद्यालय के माध्यम से सबमिट कराई जा सकेगी।

प्रश्न : क्या अंक सुधार के लिए दोबारा नामांकन आवश्यक है?

उत्तर : दोबारा नामांकन आवश्यक नहीं है। सीधे फाॅर्म भरना होगा

प्रश्न : क्या पूर्व में उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थी विषय परिवर्तन करके दोबारा परीक्षा दे सकेंगे?

उत्तर : जी हां। उन्हें परीक्षा देने के लिए सीधे परीक्षा फॉर्म भरते समय पूर्व नामांकन में दी गई जानकारी भरना होगा।

प्रश्न : क्या पूर्व में अनुत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थी विषय परिवर्तन करके दोबारा परीक्षा दे सकते हैं?

उत्तर : जी हां। दे सकते हैं। परीक्षा फॉर्म भरते समय पूर्व नामांकन की जानकारी देना होगा।

प्रश्न : किसी उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थी द्वारा दोबारा 10वीं 12वीं की परीक्षा देने पर उसकी अंकसूची कैसे प्रदर्शित होगी?

उत्तर : परीक्षा परिणाम प्राप्त होने पर संबंधित विद्यार्थी को पूर्व में जारी अंकसूची को जमा कर नई अंकसूची जारी की जाएगी। जमा अंकसूची में किसी विषय विशेष में पूर्व परीक्षा तथा वर्तमान परीक्षा दोनों में से जिसमें अधिक अंक होंगे उसे मान्य कर दर्शाया जावेगा। विद्यार्थी को जारी अंकसूची में उत्तीर्ण का वर्ष मान्य कर दर्शाया जाएगा।

प्रश्न : क्या पूर्व में उत्तीर्ण परीक्षा के विषय में दोबारा परीक्षा दी जा सकेगी?

उत्तर : जी हां। किसी विषय में जिस परीक्षा में अधिक अंक होंगे, उसे मान्य करते हुए वर्तमान वर्ष की अंक सूची जारी की जावेगी।

प्रश्न : क्या अन्य राज्य बोर्ड से उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थी माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा आयोजित परीक्षा में दोबारा 10वीं 12वीं की परीक्षा दे सकेंगे?

उत्तर : जी हां।

प्रश्न : क्या 9वीं-11वीं में मंडल में नामांकन नहीं कराया हो, तो 10वीं 12वीं की परीक्षा नियमित प्रवेश ले कर दी जा सकेगी।

उत्तर : जी हां। मंडल द्वारा वर्ष विशेष में नामांकन के लिए निर्धारित समय सीमा में दसवीं बारहवीं के लिए नामांकन करना अनिवार्य होगा।

फाॅर्म की तारीख और फीस

समयनियमित फीसलेट फीट
30 नवंबर तक900 रुपएशून्य
31 दिसंबर तक900 रुपए2 हजार रुपए
31 जनवरी तक900 रुपए5 हजार रुपए
मंडल की परीक्षा के पहले प्रश्न पत्र प्रारंभ होने के एक माह पहले तक900 रुपए10 हजार रुपए
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें