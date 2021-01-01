पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MP बोर्ड- 10वीं,12वीं का टाइम टेबल घोषित:30 अप्रैल से शुरू होंगे 10वीं के पेपर, 12वीं के पेपर की शुरुआत 1 मई से; 6वीं से 8वीं की परीक्षा पर फैसला सोमवार को

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंडल ने शनिवार को 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाओं को टाइम टेबल जारी कर दिया। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • मंडल ने शनिवार को टाइम टेबल जारी कर दिया

मध्य प्रदेश शिक्षा मंडल ने बोर्ड परीक्षाएं का टाइम टेबल जारी कर दिया है। कक्षा 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा 2021 30 अप्रैल और 12वीं कक्षा के पेपर 1 मई से शुरू होंगे। बोर्ड परीक्षा 30 अप्रैल से 18 मई 2021 के मध्य आयोजित की जाएगी। पेपर सुबह 8 बजे से दोपहर 11 बजे तक रहेगा। एमपी बोर्ड टाइम टेबल मंडल की वेबसाइट www.mpbse.nic.in पर जारी किया गया है। इसके साथ ही स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री सोमवार को कक्षा 6वीं और 8वीं की कक्षाओं को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक करेंगे। इसके बाद ही इन कक्षाओं की परीक्षाओं से लेकर अन्य बातों पर निर्णय होगा।

पिछले सत्र 2020 की परीक्षा के लिए टाइम टेबल 12 दिसंबर 2019 को जारी किया गया था। इस वर्ष कोरोना महामारी के कारण परीक्षा देर से आयोजित की जा रही है। सत्र 2019-20 की परीक्षा 3 मार्च 2020 से शुरू हुई थी और अंतिम कुछ पेपर कोरोना वायरस के कारण स्थगित कर दिए गए थे।

सुबह 7.30 बजे उपस्थित होना अनिवार्य

परीक्षा के लिए परीक्षार्थी को सुबह 7.30 बजे उपस्थित होना जरूरी है। छात्रों को सुबह 7.45 बजे तक ही केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा, उसके बाद आने वाले छात्रों को परीक्षा में बैठने नहीं मिलेगा।

हाई स्कूल (10वीं)

परीक्षा शुरू होगी : 30 अप्रैल 2021

अंतिम पेपर : 15 मई 2021

समय : सुबह 8 बजे से दोपहर 11 बजे तक

हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल (12वीं)

परीक्षा शुरू होगी : 1 मई 2021

अंतिम पेपर : 18 मई 2021

समय : सुबह 8 बजे से दोपहर 11 बजे तक

