देश में पहली बार MP में सुविधा:अब बिजली उपभोक्ता नंबर बताते ही शिकायत दर्ज होगी; कस्टमर केयर के ज्यादा सवालों के जवाब नहीं देना होगा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मध्यप्रदेश में आज से वाइस बोट सुविधा से शिकायतें सुनने की सुविधा शुरू हो गई है। कंपनी द्वारा इसका लोगो बनाया गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
मध्यप्रदेश में आज से वाइस बोट सुविधा से शिकायतें सुनने की सुविधा शुरू हो गई है। कंपनी द्वारा इसका लोगो बनाया गया है।
  • मध्यप्रदेश में मध्‍य क्षेत्र बिजली कंपनी देश का पहला वाइस बोट सुविधा शुरू की
  • ‘निष्ठा‘ टेलीकॉलर के माध्यम से अब जल्द से जल्द शिकायत दर्ज होगी

मध्यप्रदेश में बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को अब बिजली संबंधी शिकायत दर्ज कराने के लिए ना तो ज्यादा इंतजार करना पड़ेगा और ना ही कस्टमर केयर के ज्यादा सवालों के जवाब देना होगा। समस्या होने पर कॉल सेंटर के 1912 पर कॉल करते ही सिर्फ उपभोक्ता नंबर बताने से शिकायत दर्ज हो जाएगी। इसके साथ ही कंपनी ने एक समय में कॉल अटेंड करने की क्षमता भी दोगुनी कर ली है। वॉइस बोट (Voice Bot) की सुविधा के माध्यम से शिकायत सुनने का मध्यप्रदेश देश में पहला राज्य बन गया है।

मध्यप्रदेश मध्य क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी लिमिटेड, भोपाल के महाप्रबंधक (सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी) अभिषेक मार्तण्ड ने बताया कि शनिवार से वॉइस बोट (Voice Bot) की सुविधा बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को शुरू कर दी है। इसमें एक अप्रत्यक्ष टेलीकॉलर है, जो कि आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस पर आधारित है। कंपनी द्वारा इस अप्रत्यक्ष टेलीकॉलर को ‘निष्ठा‘ नाम दिया गया है।

निष्ठा टेलीकॉलर शिकायतकर्ता के सवाल को प्राकृतिक भाषा प्रसंस्करण तकनीक के माध्यम से समझता है। उपभोक्ता द्वारा दिए गए इनपुट के आधार पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करता है। इसमें उपभोक्ता को ज्यादा सवालों के जवाब नहीं देने होते। इससे दोनों के समय की बचत होने से एक बार में अधिक से अधिक कॉल रिसीव करने की क्षमता बढ़ जाएगी।

16 जिलों में लागू किया

कंपनी के प्रबंध संचालक विशेष गढ़पाले ने बताया कि यह व्यवस्था कंपनी कार्यक्षेत्र के भोपाल, नर्मदापुरम्, ग्वालियर एवं चंबल संभाग के 16 जिलों के विद्युत उपभोक्ताओं के लिए लागू कर दी गई है। कंपनी बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को बेहतर सेवाएं प्रदान करने के लिए कृत-संकल्पित है एवं कंपनी द्वारा भविष्य में भी समय-समय पर उपभोक्ता सुविधाओं के विस्तार एवं सुधार हेतु प्रयास जारी रहेंगे।

देश की पहली कंपनी बनी

महाप्रबंधक मार्तण्ड ने बताया कि देश की सभी शासकीय, निजी एवं सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की संस्थाओं में मध्‍य क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी पहली ऐसी कंपनी बन गई है, जिसने कंपनी कार्यक्षेत्र के उपभोक्‍ताओं को शिकायतें दर्ज कराने के लिए आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस आधारित वाइस बोट की सुविधा उपलब्‍ध कराई है।

कंपनी कार्यक्षेत्र के उपभोक्ता अपनी बिजली आपूर्ति से संबंधित, वितरण ट्रांसफाॅर्मर से संबंधित तथा बिजली बिल से संबंधित सभी प्रकार की शिकायतें काल सेंटर नंबर 1912 पर अप्रत्यक्ष टेलीकॉलर (वॉइस बोट सुविधा) के माध्यम से दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

दोगुना हुई क्षमता

मार्तण्ड ने बताया कि काल सेंटर को अपग्रेड किया जा रहा है। वर्तमान में कॉल सेंटर की क्षमता एक बार में 150 कॉल सुनने की है, लेकिन एक बार में 120 कॉल ही अटेंड किए जा सकते थे। 121 से 150 तक कॉल आने पर कॉल प्रतीक्षा में चले जाते थे। अब वाइस बोट से इसकी क्षमता एक बार में 300 कॉल रिसीव करने की हो जाएगी।

यह होंगे फायदे

  • उपभोक्ता को शिकायत दर्ज करने में लगने वाले समय की बचत होगी।
  • टेलीकॉलर के माध्यम से शिकायत के गलत होने की संभावना कम रहेंगी।
  • उपभोक्ता शिकायतों का जल्द से जल्द निराकरण सुनिश्चित होगा।
  • उपभोक्ता अपनी शिकायतें क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं में भी दर्ज करा सकेंगे।
