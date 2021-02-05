पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना कहर:सांसद नंदकुमार सिंह चौहान की कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद हालत नाजुक; दिल्ली एम्स की टीम पहुंची भोपाल, एयर एंबुलेंस से दिल्ली ले जाने की तैयारी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
खंडवा से सांसद नंदकुमार सिंह चौहान 11 जनवरी को कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए थे। - फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
खंडवा से सांसद नंदकुमार सिंह चौहान 11 जनवरी को कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए थे। - फाइल फोटो
  • 11 जनवरी को कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए थे
  • चिरायु अस्पताल भोपाल में चल रहा इलाज

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और खंडवा से सांसद नंदकुमार सिंह चौहान की हालत चिंताजनक हो गई है। 11 जनवरी को कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद से ही उनका भोपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट तो अब निगेटिव बताई जाती है, लेकिन संक्रमण के कारण उनकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। शुक्रवार को दिल्ली से एम्स की एक टीम भी भोपाल पहुंच गई।

हालांकि इससे पहले गुरुवार को दिल्ली से दो डॉक्टर भी भोपाल बुलाए जा चुके हैं। उनकी तबीयत को देखते हुए शुक्रवार दोपहर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान भी उनसे मिलने पहुंचे। उनकी हालत को देखते हुए उन्हें एयर एंबुलेंस से दिल्ली ले जाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। हालांकि अभी इसकी अधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हो सकती है।

11 जनवरी से इलाज चल रहा था।

चौहान ने खुद 11 जनवरी को कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने की जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर दी थी। उसके बाद से उनका चिरायु अस्पताल में इलाज चलने लगा। इलाज के बाद भी उनकी हालत में कोई सुधार नहीं आया और उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ती गई।

