गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम का कांग्रेस पर तंज:महात्मा गांधी ने उसी समय कहा था- खत्म करें कांग्रेस; तब नहीं माने, अब तो कर ही दें

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नरोत्तम ने कहा कि हम वेब सीरीज पर लगातार नजर रखे हुए हैं। उसमें मुझे कुछ भी सूटेबल नहीं लगा।

मध्यप्रदेश के गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कांग्रेस पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी रसातल में चली गई है। चिदंबरम, कपिल सिब्बल और गुलाम नबी आजाद अब इसकी वजह बता रहे हैं, लेकिन मुझे नहीं लगता कि अब कोई कारण सफल होगा। महात्मा गांधी तो पहले ही कांग्रेस पार्टी को खत्म करने का कह चुके थे, लेकिन तब नहीं माने। चलो अब कर दें। देर आए, दुरुस्त आए।

बैठक के बाद होगा निर्णय

नरोत्तम ने कहा कि हम वेब सीरीज पर लगातार नजर रखे हैं। 'ए सूटेबल बॉय' में मुझे कुछ भी सूटेबल नहीं लगा। हमारे मंदिरों के अंदर कोई भी चुम्बन का दृश्य फिल्माया जाए, वह अच्छा नहीं है। जो चीज टाली जा सकती है, उसे क्यों नहीं टाल रहे। मैं इसे अच्छा नहीं मानता। ये गलत है। ये जहां भी होता है, वहां पर गलत है। विधि विभाग और गृह विभाग की आज बैठक बुलाई है। उस पर हम कानूनी रूप से क्या कर सकते हैं, इस विषय पर विचार होगा।

गाय पर टैक्स नहीं लगा रहे

नरोत्तम ने कहा कि हम गाय पर टैक्स नहीं लगा रहे। अगर घर में पहली रोटी बनती है, तो गाय की बनती है। आज भी बड़ी आबादी इस परंपरा का निर्वाह करती है। उसे गौ ग्रास कहते हैं। अभी उसका निर्णय नहीं हुआ है। उस दिशा में आगे बढ़ने की सिर्फ बात हुई है। टैक्स गाय के ऊपर लगा है, ये कहना ठीक नहीं है। राजस्थान में गायों की मौत पर नरोत्तम ने कहा कि कांग्रेस का अलग-अलग जगह अलग-अलग स्टैंड रहता है, इसलिए अब उनको लोग छोड़ते जा रहे हैं।

