चुनावी दावपेंच:छतरपुर विधायक ने बड़ा मलहरा के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राम सिया भारती को समझाया- "तुमाए ऊपर आरोप लग रए हैं, सो तुम्हें असुआ टपका-टपका के रोने है"

भोपाल8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस तरह मलहरा सीट की प्रत्याशी राम सिया से नेता जी भाषण से पहले बात करते हुए।
  • कमलनाथ की बुधवार को हुई सभा का वीडियो बताया जा रहा
  • दैनिक भास्कर इस वीडियो में ऑडियो की पुष्टि नहीं करता है

मध्यप्रदेश के छतरपुर जिले के बड़ा मलहरा में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राम सिया भारती का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में छतरपुर से विधायक आलोक चतुर्वेदी उन्हें समझाते हुए कह रहे हैं- "तुमाए ऊपर आरोप लगाए जा रए। तुम्हें असुआ टपका-टपका के रोने है।" दैनिक भास्कर इस ऑडियो-वीडियो की पुष्टि नहीं करता है। यह वीडियो दो दिन पुराना बुधवार का बताया जाता है। यहां पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ कांग्रेस ने राम सिया के समर्थन में जनसभा को संबोधित किया था।

माइक पकड़कर राम सिया को भाषण के दौरान क्या कहना है इसके बारे में बताते हुए।
माइक पकड़कर राम सिया को भाषण के दौरान क्या कहना है इसके बारे में बताते हुए।

माइक पकड़ने के बाद भी आवाज चली गई

कमलनाथ के साथ मंच पर बैठे छतरपुर से विधायक आलोक चतुर्वेदी भाषण शुरू होने के पहले बड़ा मलहरा से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राम सिया के पास जाते हैं। वे माइक पकड़कर उनसे बात करने लगते हैं। इस दौरान पास खड़े दूसरे लोग भी उनकी बातें सुनने लगते हैं। यह बात माइक में आ जाती है। हालांकि, यह ऑडियो नेता जी और राम सिया के बीच बातचीत का है या फिर इसमें छेड़छाड़ की गई, इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है।

राम सिया का स्थानीय नेताओं ने विरोध किया था

कांग्रेस के स्थानीय नेताओं ने राम सिया को टिकट दिए जाने पर विरोध किया था। आनंद सिंह ने कहा था कि बाहरी प्रत्याशी राम सिया भारती को टिकट दिया गया है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस नेताओं पर आरोप लगाए थे कि उन्होंने पार्टी के स्थानीय नेताओं की उपेक्षा की है। उन्होंने एक बार फिर बाहरी प्रत्याशी को बड़ा मलहरा क्षेत्र की जनता पर थोप दिया है। इसका खामियाजा कांग्रेस को चुनाव में भुगतना पड़ेगा। हालांकि इस पर राम सिया का कहना थ कि सभी लोग कांग्रेस परिवार के हैं। उन्हें वे मना लेंगी।

