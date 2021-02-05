पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  मौत के मुंह से लौटीं छात्राओं का दर्द

मौत के मुंह से लौटीं छात्राओं का दर्द:पहले कभी सतना नहीं गई इसलिए छोटे भाई को साथ ले आई थी, मैं बच गई, वह बह गया..

सीधी/रीवाएक घंटा पहले
  • मरने वालों में ज्यादातर युवा थे जो परीक्षा देने जा रहे थे

सीधी जिले के गांव पोस्ट चौपाल की रहने वाली 22 साल की वीरा प्रजापति। दो भाई और दो बहनों में सबसे बड़ी। घर की जिम्मेदारी के चलते वह सरकारी नौकरी करना चाहती थी लेकिन सीधी बस हादसे में उसने अपने भाई को खो दिया। शाम तक उसका पता नहीं चला। वीरा कहती है- मंगलवार को सीधी से सतना में एएनएम का एक्जाम देने निकली थी। कभी सतना नहीं गई थी इसलिए 20 साल के छोटे भाई दीपेश को साथ लाई। मैं पीछे से दूसरी सीट पर बैठी थी। बस पूरी तरह कवर्ड थी। बस में 50 से ज्यादा यात्री रहे होंगे। दो की सीट पर तीन-तीन लोग बैठे थे, बहुत से स्टूडेंट थे। 15 से 20 लोग खड़े थे। सीधी से चली बस हर गांव-कस्बे में रूक रही थी। चुरहट के बाद रफ्तार पकड़ी। फिर बस में बातें चलने लगीं कि आगे छुइया घाट में तीन से चार दिन से जाम है। इस पर ड्राइवर ने नहर की पुलिया के पहले ही गाड़ी मोड़ ली और नए रास्ते से ले जाने लगा। रफ्तार बहुत तेज थी। कुछ लोगों ने ड्राइवर से बस धीरे चलाने को कहा लेकिन स्पीड कम नहीं की। कुछ ही दूरी पर अचानक झटका लगा। बस में पानी भरने लगा। मैंने अपने भाई का हाथ पकड़ लिया। समझ नहीं आ रहा था कि क्या हो रहा है। मैं कैसे बाहर निकली मुझे पता नहीं, मेरा भाई बह गया (रोते हुए), पता नहीं वह कहां चला गया।

सबसे पीछे की सीट पर बैठी थी, बहने लगी तो रस्सी डालकर बचाया

सरई की नर्सिंग स्टूडेंट अर्चना जायसवाल भी एक्जाम देने के लिए सरई से सतना जा रही थी। उसने कहा- सबसे पीछे की लंबी सीट पर गेट के पास बैठी थी। हादसा कैसे हुआ, यह तो पता नहीं। पर मैं अचानक बहकर जाने लगी। काफी दूर तक जा चुकी थी। फिर किसी ने रस्सी के सहारे बचाया और बाहर लेकर आए। उसके बाद मुझे होश नहीं था, खुद को अस्पताल में पाया।

