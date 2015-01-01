पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर:भोपाल, इंदौर, जबलपुर, ग्वालियर सहित 7 जिलों में नाइट कर्फ्यू संभव; संडे लॉकडाउन भी लगाया जा सकता है

भोपाल29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान कोरोना के बिगड़ते हालात पर समीक्षा बैठक करेंगे। इस दौरान वे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए भोपाल सहित 7 जिलों के कलेक्टरों से बात भी करेंगे।
  • मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए कलेक्टरों और संभाग आयुक्तों से करेंगे चर्चा
  • गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा - सरकार ने सभी विकल्प खुले रखे हैं। बैठक के बाद फैसला

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए सरकार आज बड़ा फैसला ले सकती है। भोपाल, इंदौर, जबलपुर, ग्वालियर, रतलाम, रीवा और सतना में रात का कर्फ्यू लगाए जाने की संभावना है। क्योंकि इन जिलों में कोरोना की स्थिति गंभीर होने लगी है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने दोपहर 3 बजे कोरोना के संबंध में समीक्षा बैठक बुलाई है। इस दौरान, मुख्यमंत्री इन सातों जिलों के कलेक्टरों से वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए वर्तमान स्थिति की जानकारी लेंगे। इस दौरान भोपाल, इंदौर, ग्वालियर, जबलपुर और उज्जैन के संभागायुक्त से भी वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए मुख्यमंत्री बात करेंगे l बैठक में कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए कुछ जिलों में बाजार बंद करने समेत अन्य फैसले भी लिए जा सकते हैं।

गृह मंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने भी कहा है कि इसे लेकर सरकार ने सभी विकल्प खुले रखे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री की बैठक के बाद गृह विभाग शाम तक गाइडलाइन जारी कर सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि बैठक में रविवार को लॉकडाउन, बाजार खोलने के समय और भीड़ नियंत्रण के लिए अन्य उपायों पर भी विचार किया जा सकता है।

सात जिलों में कोरोना की स्थिति

जिलानए केसकुल संख्याएक्टिव केस
इंदौर255363102163
भोपाल425283601867
ग्वालियर9213618742
जबलपुर6013533661
रतलाम642961321
रीवा452939321
सतना222596114
