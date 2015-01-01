पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना को रोकने के लिए बढ़ी सख्ती:अब भोपाल में रात आठ बजे ही बंद होगा बाजार, हाेटल और रेस्टोरेंट 10 बजे तक खुल सकेंगे

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
शहर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। त्योहारी सीजन के बाद इसमें एक बड़ा उछाल देखा गया। -प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में मंगलवार से रात 8 बजे से ही बाजार बंद हो जाएंगे और नाइट कर्फ्यू शुरू हो जाएगा, जो सुबह छह बजे तक जारी रहेगा। इसके बाद लोगों के यहां से वहां जाने पर भी प्रतिबंध रहेगा। नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। दरअसल, शहर में लगातार बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा कई प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

बता दें कि अभी तक शहर में आवश्यक सेवाओं को छोड़कर अन्य सभी तरह की दुकानें रात 10 तक बंद करने का नियम लागू किया गया था, लेकिन सोमवार देर शाम कलेक्टर अवनीश लवानिया द्वारा जारी नए आदेश में बाजार खुलने के समय में दो घंटे की कटौती और कर दी गई है। जारी आदेश के अनुसार अब रात आठ बजे तक व्यापारियों को अपनी दुकानें बंद करनी होंगी।

बिना मास्क के किसी कार्यक्रम में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री

इस दौरान होटल, रेस्टोरेंट सहित अन्य खानपान की दुकानों को कोरोना से बचाव के नियमों का पालन करते हुए रात 10 बजे तक खुले रहने की छूट दी गई है। आदेश में यह भी कहा गया है कि विवाह समारोह के लिए हॉल में 100 और खुली जगह में 200 से अधिक लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे। मास्क के बिना किसी भी कार्यक्रम स्थल पर किसी को प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। कार्यालयों में भी बिना मास्क के प्रवेश वर्जित किया जाएगा।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने की अपील

शहर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। त्योहारी सीजन के बाद इसमें एक बड़ा उछाल देखा गया। अब शादियों की शुरुआत होने वाली है। ऐसे में प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ी हुई है कि हालात कहीं काबू से बाहर न हो जाएं। प्रशासन लगातार लोगों से अपील कर कोरोना बचाव के नियमों का पालन करने की अपील कर रहा है।

