तबादले:उपचुनाव में हटाए गए अफसरों की फिर पुरानी जगह वापसी

भोपाल17 मिनट पहले
राज्य सरकार ने राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा के 14 अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना आदेश जारी किया है।
  • 14 राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा के अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना का आदेश जारी

राज्य सरकार ने उपचुनाव के दौरान हटाए गए राज्य प्रशासिनक सेवा के 14 अफसरों को फिर से पुरानी जगह पदस्थ कर दिया है। इस संबंध में सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। इन अधिकारियों को चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर तीन साल से एक स्थान पर पदस्थापना और चुनाव के दौरान शिकायत के कारण हटाया या पदस्थ किया था। इससे पहले दतिया और अशाेक नगर कलेक्टर व पुलिस अधीक्षक को सरकार वापस उसी जिले में पदस्थ कर चुकी है।

मंगलवार को देर शाम जारी आदेश में अशोकनगर से हटाए गए रवि मालवीय को फिर वहीं पदस्थ किया है। अपर कलेक्टर गुना विदिशा मुखर्जी को मुख्य प्रशासनिक अधिकारी गृह निर्माण मंडल भोपाल,सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग में उप सचिव शिवकुमार मिश्र को संयुक्त आयुक्त भू-अभिलेख ग्वालियर, अपर कलेक्टर दतिया सोजान सिंह रावत को मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी, उज्जैन विकास प्राधिकरण, सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग में उप सचिव विवेक कुमार रघुवंशी को अपर कलेक्टर गुना, संयुक्त कलेक्टर राजगढ़ एकता जायसवाल को उज्जैन,संयुक्त कलेक्टर सागर खेमचंद बोपचे को बालाघाट,संयुक्त कलेक्टर सागर आदित्य कुमार रिछारिया को होशंगाबाद,ओएसडी सामान्य प्रशासन संतोष चंदेल को डिप्टी कलेक्टर सागर, संयुक्त कलेक्टर अशोकनगर मोहम्मद शाहिद खान को जबलपुर तथा ओएसडी सामान्य प्रशासन श्रुति अग्रवाल को डिप्टी कलेक्टर हरदा, अंकिता प्रजापति को डिप्टी कलेक्टर राजगढ़, नेहा साहू को डिप्टी कलेक्टर राजगढ़ और पवन बारिया को डिप्टी कलेक्टर सागर पदस्थ किया गया है।

