  Old Pension Will Not Be Applicable In The State, All Applications Will Be Canceled

4 लाख से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों के लिए झटका:प्रदेश में पुरानी पेंशन लागू नहीं होगी, सभी आवेदन निरस्त होंगे

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • सीएम मॉनिटरिंग में भी जो आवेदन आए हैं उन्हें निरस्त किया जाए।

प्रदेश के 4 लाख से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों को पुरानी पेंशन का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। इन कर्मचारियों में 1 जनवरी 2005 के बाद राज्य सरकार की सेवा में आए अधिकारी-कर्मचारी, अध्यापक और पंचायत सचिव शामिल हैं।

ये सभी न्यू पेंशन स्कीम (एनपीएस) को खत्म कर पुरानी पेंशन लागू करने की मांग कर रहे थे, जिसे सरकार के वित्त विभाग ने निरस्त कर दिया है। उसने तर्क दिया है कि प्रदेश में पेंशन नियम 72 लागू नहीं हैं। इसलिए इस बारे में जो भी आवेदन आए हैं, उन्हें खारिज किया जाए। बता दें कि पुरानी पेंशन व्यवस्था के लिए भोपाल, ग्वालियर, शाजापुर, शिवपुरी, मंदसौर, उज्जैन, रीवा, दतिया, नीमच और रायसेन जिले से शिक्षकों और कर्मचारियों ने आवेदन दिए थे।

ये आवेदन जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों ने लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय को भेजे। यहां से लोक शिक्षण आयुक्त जयश्री कियावत ने वित्त विभाग को पत्र लिखकर पूछा कि क्या परिवार पेंशन नियम 1972 (पुरानी पेंशन) के दायरे में लाकर लाभ देने के लिए एनपीएस के तहत 15 सालों में हुई कटौती को जीपीएफ में जमा कराया जा सकता है। इसके जवाब में वित्त विभाग ने कहा कि मप्र में पेंशन नियम 1972 लागू नहीं है। अध्यापकों के आवेदन निरस्त किए जाते हैं। साथ ही सीएम मॉनिटरिंग में भी जो आवेदन आए हैं उन्हें निरस्त किया जाए।

इसलिए निरस्त कर दिए : 1 जनवरी 2005 के बाद प्रदेश में 1.50 लाख से ज्यादा कर्मचारी सेवा में आ चुके हैं, जो पेंशन नियम 1972 के दायरे में नहीं आते हैं। 2.25 लाख अध्यापक और 25 हजार हजार से ज्यादा पंचायत सचिव हैं जिन पर न्यू पेंशन स्कीम (एनपीएस) लागू है। यानी प्रदेश में जिन कर्मचारियों को पुरानी पेंशन का लाभ मिलना है, उनसे ज्यादा संख्या नई पेंशन स्कीम वालों की है।

