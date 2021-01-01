पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

23 IPS अफसरों के ट्रांसफर:इंदौर SSP हरिनारायण चारी मिश्रा को इंदौर रेंज का IG बनाया, लोकसभा कालेधन मामले में फंसे ADG मुधकुमार को  RTI शाखा दी गई

भाेपालएक घंटा पहले
राज्य सरकार ने 23 आईपीएस अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना की है। गृह विभाग ने बुधवार देर शाम आदेश जारी किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
राज्य सरकार ने 23 आईपीएस अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना की है। गृह विभाग ने बुधवार देर शाम आदेश जारी किया।
  • भोपाल एडीजी उपेंद्र जैन एमडी पुलिस हाउसिंग कारपोरेशन बने
  • उज्जैन आईजी व डीआईजी सहित नरसिंहपुर व अलीराजपुर में नई पदस्थापना

सरकार ने 23 आईपीएस अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना कर दी है। इस सूची में खासबात यह है कि इंदौर में एसएसपी हरिनारायण चारी को इंदौर रेंज का आईजी बनाया गया है। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ जब किसी जिले में पदस्थ आईपीएस अफसर को उसी जोन का आईजी बनाया गया।

इसी तरह लोकसभा चुनाव में कालेधन मामले में फंसे एडीजी बी मुधकुमार को लूप लाइन में ही रखा गया है। उन्हें आईटीआई शाखा का प्रभार दिया गया है। अभी तक यह जिम्मेदारी स्पेशल डीजी को-ऑपरेटिव फ्राड राजेंद्र कुमार मिश्रा के पास थी। गृह विभाग द्वारा जारी सूची के मुताबिक गृह विभाग में ओएसडी मोहम्मद शाहिद अबसार को EOW भोपाल में एडीजी बनाया गया है। उज्जैन रेंज के आईजी राकेश गुप्ता को पीएचक्यू में पदस्थ किया गया है। इसी तरह आईजी कानून व्यवस्था डी श्रीिनवास को गृह विभाग में ओएसडी बनया गया है। उज्जैन रेंज के डीआईजी मनीष कपूरिया को इंदौर में एसएसपी बनया गया है। इसी तरह अलीराजपुर एसपी विपुल श्रीवास्तव को नरसिंहपुर जिले की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। जबकि नरसिंहपुर एसपी अजय सिंह को पीएचक्यू में एआईजी पदस्थ किया गया है। इसके अलावा पीएचक्यू में एआईजी विजय कुमार भगवानी को अलीराजपुर एसपी बनाया गया है।

