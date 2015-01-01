पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Madhya Pradesh Online Cybercrime Courses; Registration Mandatory By 31 December

साइबर शिक्षा:मध्य प्रदेश में पहली बार साइबर सुरक्षा और जागरूकता के लिए ऑनलाइन शुरू हो रहा कोर्स; पास होने वाले छात्रों को मिलेगा प्रमाण पत्र

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मध्यप्रदेश सरकार पहली बार छात्रों को सायबर क्राइम का ऑन लाइन कोर्स करा रही है।
  • मध्य प्रदेश सरकार की पहल- 31 दिसंबर तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिवार्य
  • परीक्षा में कुल 30 प्रश्न रहेंगे, पास होने के लिए 90 में से 40% अंक जरूरी

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार पहली बार छात्र और छात्राओं के लिए ऑनलाइन साइबर क्राइम से जुड़ा कोर्स कराने जा रही है। इसमें साइबर क्राइम से सुरक्षा और साइबर सुरक्षा जागरूकता संबंधी पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन कराई जाएगी। इसके लिए छात्र को रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरूरी है। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्रों का टेस्ट लिया जाएगा, जिसमें कुल 30 प्रश्न होंगे।

उन्हें 90 अंकों में से पास होने के लिए 40% अंक लाना जरूरी होगा। पास होने वाले बच्चों को एक सर्टिफिकेट भी दिया जाएगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं की 31 दिसंबर तक क्लास ऑनलाइन चलेगी। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग और एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड (mpcon) द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ शनिवार दोपहर स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री इंदर सिंह परमार करेंगे।

बच्चों को यह पढ़ाया जाएगा

  • साइबर स्पेस में होने वाले अपराध एवं उनसे बचाव की जानकारी
  • साइबर क्राइम एवं प्रकार
  • साइबर कानून एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी अधिनियम
  • साइबर शिष्टाचार, कंप्यूटर और मोबाइल का सुरक्षित उपयोग
  • इंटरनेट एवं ई-कॉमर्स सेवाओं का सुरक्षित उपयोग
  • साइबर अटैक एवं उनके बचाव के तरीके
  • ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के लिए सुरक्षा उपाय
  • सोशल मीडिया का सुरक्षित उपयोग
  • बच्चों के विरुद्ध होने वाले साइबर क्राइम
  • ऑनलाइन यौन शोषण के अपराध की जानकारी और रोकथाम

ऐसे ले सकते हैं हिस्सा

पंजीयन या रजिस्ट्रेशन : छात्र mpcon की वेबसाइट mpced.mpconsutancy.org साइबर सिक्योरिटी अवेयरनेस टेस्ट पर ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। भाग लेने के लिए कोई भी शुल्क नहीं है। छात्रों को 31 दिसंबर तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिवार्य होगा।

परीक्षा का तरीका : ऑनलाइन परीक्षा घर या स्कूल के कंप्यूटर या स्मार्टफोन के माध्यम से दी जा सकती है।

पाठ्य सामग्री : पढ़ाई के लिए पाठ्य सामग्री निशुल्क रहेगी। यह वेबसाइट पर छात्र के एकाउंट से डाउनलोड की जा सकेगी।

परीक्षा का विवरण : कुल 30 प्रश्न रहेंगे। 30 मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा। इसमें 90 अंक का टोटल प्रश्नपत्र होगा। इसमें से 40% अंक लाना अनिवार्य है।

प्रमाण पत्र : पास होने वाले छात्र को एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड द्वारा ही प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाएगा। इसे एमपीकॉन की वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड किया जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुजफ्फरपुर और सुपौल में मतदानकर्मी की मौत; 9 बजे तक 7.69% वोटिंग - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें