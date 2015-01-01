पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों को मनाने आए तोमर और सिंधिया:विपक्ष किसानों को गुमराह कर रहा है, यह तीन नए कृषि कानून क्रांतिकारी साबित होंगे

41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फूलबाग मैदान पर किसान सम्मेलन में अंचल से आए हजारों किसान
  • सम्मेलन में आए किसानों को केन्द्रीय मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर ने बताए इन कानून के फायदे
  • राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने भी कहा अन्नदाता से बड़ा कोई नहीं

किसान ही भारत सरकार की सबसे बड़ी प्राथमिकता हैं पर विपक्ष किसान भाइयों को गुमराह कर रहा है। मैं दावे से कह सकता हूं यह तीन कृषि कानून, आने वाले समय में क्रांतिकारी साबित होंगे। किसान सम्मेलन में किसानों को कृषि कानून के फायदे बताते हुए इस तरह केन्द्रीय मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर ने अपनी बात रखी। उनका कहना था कि कई किसान संगठन हमारे पास आकर नए कानून की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। पंजाब के कुछ किसान भाई हमसे नाराज हैं। उनसे भी लगातार बात चल रही है। वह भी जल्द मान जाएंगे।

मंच पर केन्द्रीय मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह और राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य का सम्मान करते हुए

ग्वालियर के फूलबाग मैदान में बुधवार दोपहर 1 बजे से किसान सम्मेलन होना था। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए केन्द्रीय मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर, राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, नई दिल्ली से एक साथ विशेष विमान से ग्वालियर पहुंचे। वह मंच पर करीब 1.40 बजे पहुंचे हैं। उसके बाद दोनों ने किसान भाइयों का अभिवादन किया और कृषि कानून पर अपनी बात रखी है। इस दौरान राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कहा कि किसान अन्नदाता होता है। वह खाद, पानी के साथ-साथ अपने पसीने से फसल को सींचता है। प्रधानमंत्री जी ने किसानों को साथ लेकर और आत्मनिर्भर बनाने का संकल्प लिया है। इसी से विपक्ष डरा हुआ है।

समझाया कानून

केन्द्रीय मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर ने किसानों को बताया कि यह नए तीन कानून कृषि क्षेत्र में बहुत अहम हो जाएंगे। छोटे-छोटे किसान एकीकृत तरीके से खेती कर अच्छी और ज्यादा फसल पैदा कर सकेंगे। इस फसल को अपनी मर्जी से अपने दाम पर बेच सकेंगे। इससे किसान भाइयों का फायदा होगा और उनका विकास होगा, फिर इसमें विरोध कैसा।

किसानों को पहनाए मास्क

सम्मेलन में आए किसान जो मास्क नहीं पहने थे, उन्हें सम्मेलन से पहले मास्क वितरित किए गए। खुद ग्वालियर सांसद विवेक नारायण शेजवलकर ने अपने हाथों से करीब एक सैकड़ा से अधिक किसानों को मास्क पहनाए हैं। साथ ही मास्क वितरित भी किए हैं।

ग्वालियर सांसद खुद अपने हाथों से किसान भाइयों को मास्क पहनाते हुए
