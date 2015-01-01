पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MSME के लिए अच्छी खबर:इंडस्ट्रीज की जमीन का लीज रेंट कम होगा, विवादित मामले निपटाने के लिए एकमुश्त समझौता सिस्टम

भोपाल24 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राजेश शर्मा
मप्र सरकार छोटे उद्योगों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए एमएसएमई पॉलिसी में संशोधन करने की तैयारी कर रही है। (फाइल फोटो)
  • छोटे उद्योगों को राहत देने के लिए पॉलिसी में बदलाव पर विचार कर रही शिवराज सरकार

शिवराज सरकार एक बार फिर छोटे उद्योगों के लिए सूक्ष्म लघु एवं मध्यम (MSME) पॉलिसी में बदलाव करने जा रही है। राहत के लिए इंडस्ट्रीज की जमीन का लीज रेंट घटाने की तैयारी है। इसके अलावा अन्य शुल्क भी कम करने का प्रस्ताव है। इतना ही नहीं, जो मामले न्यायालयों में लंबित हैं या विवादित हैं या बंद हैं, उनको चालू कराने के लिए बैंकों से कम ब्याज पर लोन दिलाने की भी तैयारी है। हालांकि सरकार उद्योगों की लीज पर 30 साल के लिए दी गई जमीन को फ्री होल्ड करने को तैयार नहीं है। इसे लेकर मप्र के उद्योग संघ सरकार से मांग कर रहे हैं।

मंत्रालय के सूत्रों ने बताया, सूक्ष्म लघु एवं मध्यम उद्योग के लिए संशोधित पॉलिसी के बाद औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में आवंटित जमीन फ्री होल्ड नहीं होगी। यानी अब उद्योगपति सरकार से 30 साल के लिए लीज पर जमीन लेने के बाद उसे बैच नहीं सकेंगेl यह बदलाव इसलिए किया जा रहा है, क्योंकि सरकार के संज्ञान में ऐसे कई मामले चुके हैं, जिनमें उद्योगपति जमीन लीज पर लेने के बाद उसे बेच देते हैं। इससे सरकार को नुकसान होता था। हालांकि पॉलिसी में फर्नीचर ट्राई साइकिल फूड प्रोसेसिंग कंस्ट्रक्शन और रेडीमेड क्षेत्र में नए उद्योग स्थापित करने के लिए कई प्रावधान किए रहा है। एमएसएमई मंत्री ओम प्रकाश सखलेचा ने कहा कि निवेशक जमीन खरीदने पर खर्च करने वाले पैसे का उपयोग मशीनरी संयंत्र तकनीकी कार्यों पर कर सकें, ताकि उन्हें लाभ मिले।l ऐसे प्रावधान पाॅलिसी में किए जा रहे हैं।

अविकसित जमीन भी इंडस्ट्रीज को देगी सरकार

राज्य सरकार जल्द ही एक योजना लाने जा रही है, जिसमें विकसित जमीन के साथ अविकसित जमीन भी उद्योगों को आवंटित की जाएगी। जनवरी 2021 में 3 हजार नए उद्योगों की शुरुआत की तैयारी हो चुकी है। सरकार का लक्ष्य अगले 2 साल में राज्य में 10 हजार से ज्यादा नए उद्योगों को शुरू करने का लक्ष्य है।

10 क्लस्टर का नेटवर्क हो रहा तैयार

प्रदेश में फर्नीचर, टॉयज और रेडीमेड गारमेंट जैसे 10 क्लस्टर का नेटवर्क तैयार करने पर काम चल रहा है। सरकार का दावा है कि नए उद्योगों के शुरू होने से प्रदेश में 70 हजार प्रत्यक्ष और करीब डेढ़ लाख अप्रत्यक्ष रोजगार के अवसर सृजित होंगे।

औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों का सर्वे करा रही सरकार

सूत्रों के अनुसार सरकार नए उद्योगों की जमीन की कमी दूर करने के लिए औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों का सर्वे करा रही है, ताकि खाली भू-खंडों का आवंटन कराया जा सके। एमपी आइडीसी का प्लॉट बुक करने के लिए ऑनलाइन सिस्टम बनाया जा रहा है।

सिंगल विंडो सिस्टम.. सीएम की नाराजगी के बाद अपग्रेड होगा

प्रदेश में निवेश को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सरकार ने सिंगल विंडो सिस्टम लागू किया था, लेकिन इसका फायदा उद्योगों को नहीं मिला। इसको लेकर उद्योग संघों के प्रतिनिधियों ने मुख्यमंत्री को बताया था कि समस्याओं का निराकरण के लिए यह सिस्टम उपयोगी साबित नहीं हो पा रहा है। इसे लेकर मुख्यमंत्री ने उद्योग विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक में नाराजगी व्यक्त की थी। अब मप्र औद्योगिक केन्द्र विकास निगम (एमपीएसआईडीसी) अब सिंगल विंडो सिस्टम को अपग्रेड करने का काम कर रहा है। साथ ही, लोक सेवा गांरटी एक्ट में भी संशोधन होगा।

उद्योग संघों की 3 मुख्य मांगों पर विचार

  • उद्योग मित्र योजना को फिर से लागू कर इसका सरलीकरण।
  • इंडस्ट्रियल प्रोमोशन व सब्सिडी क्लेम के लंबित प्रकरणों का निराकरण।
  • बीमार यूनिट को पुन:शुरु करने के लिए पेनल्टी, हस्तांतरण शुल्क और स्टाम्प डयूटी से मुक्त रखा जाए।
