केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ हड़ताल:26 नवंबर को 25 करोड़ कामगार राष्ट्रव्यापी आम हड़ताल करेंगे; बैंक भी शामिल होंगे

भोपाल33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मध्य प्रदेश बैंक एंप्लाइज एसोसिएशन का दावा है कि यह विश्व की सबसे बड़ी हड़ातल होगी।
  • बैंक कर्मियों ने बेज धारण कर केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों के खिलाफ आक्रोश व्यक्त किया
  • 10 केंद्रीय श्रमिक संगठनों एवं सैकड़ों स्वतंत्र संगठनों इसमें शामिल होंगे

केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ बैंक, बीमा, केंद्र, राज्य, बीएसएनएल एवं अन्य संस्थानों समेत 10 केंद्रीय श्रमिक संगठन में कार्यरत ट्रेड यूनियन 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल करेंगे। दावा है कि देश भर के 25 करोड़ से ज्यादा कामगार केंद्र सरकार की जनविरोधी आर्थिक नीतियों, कामगार विरोधी श्रम नीतियों एवं किसान विरोधी कानूनों के खिलाफ एक साथ खड़े होंगे। यह हड़ताल विश्व की सबसे बड़ी आम हड़ताल होगी। ऑल इंडिया बैंक एंप्लाइज एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर देशभर के लाखों बैंक कर्मी इस हड़ताल में शामिल होंगे।

बैंक कर्मियों ने केंद्रीय श्रमिक संगठनों की 7 सूत्री मांगों का समर्थन करते हुए, बैंकिंग उद्योग की मांगों को सरकार के सामने रखा है। मध्य प्रदेश बैंक एंप्लाइज एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी वीके शर्मा ने बताया कि यह विश्व की सबसे बड़ी हड़ताल होगी। यह सभी संगठन सरकार की जन विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ खड़े हुए हैं। राष्ट्रव्यापी आम हड़ताल के पूर्व के कार्यक्रमों के तहत आज देश भर के बैंक कर्मियों ने अपनी मांगों के वेज धारण कर बैंकों में कार्य किया एवं सरकार की नीतियों के खिलाफ आक्रोश व्यक्त किया। हमारी मांगे हैं...

बैंकों के निजीकरण को रोका जावे।

  • सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंकों को मजबूत बनाया जाए।
  • लोन डिफाल्टर्स पर कड़ी कार्यवाही की जाए।
  • कॉरपोरेट घरानों के खराब ऋणों की वसूली की जावे।
  • बैंक जमा राशियों पर ब्याज दर में वृद्धि की जावे।
  • बैंकों में आउटसोर्सिंग को रोका जावे।
  • बैंकों में समुचित नई भर्ती की जाए।
  • बैंक कर्मियों की नई पेंशन योजना समाप्त कर पुरानी पेंशन योजना लागू की जावे।
  • सहकारी बैंकों सहित सभी बैंकों में महंगाई भत्ते से संबद्ध पेंशन लागू की जावे।
  • सहकारी बैंकों और क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंकों को पुनर्जीवित और मजबूत किया जावे।
