प्रत्याशी कभी एकदूसरे से दूर तो कभी पास:रणवीर बाेले- पांच साल में दो चुनाव लड़े, जीरो पै आए गए, मेवाराम का जवाब- तुम पार्टी में पद ले लेते तो ठीक हतो

गोहद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सर्किट हाउस में नजरबंद मेवाराम जाटव, रणवीर जाटव व यशवंत पटवारी।
  • नजरबंदी के लिए बुलाए गए तो मेवाराम और रणवीर गले मिले, यशवंत अलग रहे

मतदान के दिन जब तीनों नेताओं को नजरबंद करने के लिए रेस्ट हाउस पर बुलाया गया तो कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मेवाराम जाटव और भाजपा प्रत्याशी रणवीर जाटव आमने-सामने हुए तो दाेनों एक- दूसरे से गले मिले जबकि करीब चार घंटे साथ रहे बसपा प्रत्याशी यशवंत पटवारी पूरे समय कटे-कटे से रहे।

क्षेत्र में शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव कराने के लिए प्रशासन ने सुबह 10.45 बजे प्रत्याशियों को रेस्ट हाउस पर बुलाया। कांग्रेस के मेवाराम और रणवीर के गले मिलने के बाद वार्तालाप शुरू हो गया। इसी बीच रणवीर के पास एक फोन आया। तब वे बोले- हैलो, पंडित जी प्रणाम, कछू हिल्लो पर रओ कै नईं।

पंडित जी ने उधर से जो भी कहा हो। लेकिन जैसे ही बात खत्म हुई इतने में मेवाराम बोले- तुम खूब माल खर्च कर रहे हो, माल भी बंटवा रहे हो। तब रणवीर ने कहा कि हम तो चाय- नाश्ता कोऊ हिसाब नई लगा पाएंगे। पांच साल में दो चुनाव लड़े, जीरो पै आए गए।

तब मेवाराम बोले- तुम पार्टी में पद ले लेते मंडल अध्यक्ष बन जाते तो ठीक हतो, तीन साल बाद फिर विधायक बन जाते। इसके बाद इनके बीच शिकायत शिकवों को लेकर बात चली तो मेवाराम बोले हमने एसपी साहब को बताया कि रणवीर माल बंटवा रहे तो वे बोले जगह बताओ, अब हम बिने कौन- कौन सी जगह बताए देते। हमाए तो कट्‌टर वोटन तें आधार कार्ड मांगे जाए रए।

मंत्री के भतीजे बोले- इनके लोग डंप कर रहे, योगेश बोले- हमें आपसे पता चला कि हमारे लिए भी कुछ हो रहा है

भिंड। मेहगांव विधानसभा सीट से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हेमंत कटारे के बड़े भाई योगेश कटारे और भाजपा प्रत्याशी व मंत्री ओपीएस भदौरिया के भतीजे रिंकू भदौरिया को मंगलवार सुबह जब पुलिस ने थाना में बैठाया तो इन दोनों के बीच तल्खी साफ दिखी।

रिंकू भदौरिया ने डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर मोतीलाल कुशवाह से कहा कि आप मुझे यहां बैठाए हो। जबकि इनके लोग हमारे लोगों को मार रहे हैं और डंप कर रहे हैं। इस पर योगेश कटारे ने मजाकिया अंदाज में कहा कि चलो अच्छा है, हमें आपसे पता चल रहा है कि हमारे लिए भी कुछ हो रहा है। वरना तो हमारे पास आपकी ही खबरें आ रही हैं।

