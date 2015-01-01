पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्यप्रदेश में स्कूल अभी बंद ही रहेंगे:30 नवंबर तक पहली से 8वीं तक की क्लास नहीं लगेंगी; सिर्फ 9वीं से 12वीं की कक्षाएं पहले की तरह चलेंगी

भोपाल30 मिनट पहले
मध्यप्रदेश स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने नए आदेश गुरुवार देर शाम जारी कर दिए।
  • केंद्र सरकार ने आनलॉक-5 की गाइड लाइन के बाद भी प्रदेश में 15 अक्टूबर तक स्कूल बंद थे
  • स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने गुरुवार शाम इस संबंध में नए आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं

मध्यप्रदेश में अब पहली से लेकर 8वीं तक के स्कूल 30 नवंबर तक बंद ही रहेंगे। मध्यप्रदेश शासन स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने गुरुवार शाम इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। दरअसल, केंद्र सरकार की अनलॉक-5 की गाइडलाइन में 15 अक्टूबर से स्कूल खोलने की बात कही थी, लेकिन, इसका निर्णय प्रदेश सरकार पर छोड़ा था। उसके बाद प्रदेश में सभी 15 नवंबर तक स्कूल बंद करने का निर्णय लिया था। हालांकि कक्षा 9वीं से लेकर 12वीं की क्लास पहले के आदेश की तरह ही संचालित होंगी।

उप सचिव प्रमोद सिंह ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर के सभी स्कूलों को 15 अक्टूबर से खोलने की अनुमति दे थी, लेकिन आखिरी फैसला राज्यों को लेना था। इसे देखते हुए पहले हमने 15 नवंबर तक स्कूल बंद करने का निर्णय लिया था, लेकिन अब कोविड-19 को देखते हुए इसे बढ़ा दिया गया है। अभी की स्थिति में 30 नवंबर तक स्कूल नहीं खोले जाने का फैसला किया गया है। कोविड-19 संक्रमण के कारण राज्य में पहली से 8वीं तक के बच्चों के लिए फिलहाल स्कूल पूरी तरह बंद ही रहेंगे। 9वीं से 12वीं तक की क्लास आंशिक रूप से अभी की स्थिति में चलेंगी। इसके लिए सरकार द्वारा जारी कोविड की गाइडलाइन का पूरी तरह सख्ती से पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा।

21 सितंबर से आंशिक तौर पर स्कूल खुले

प्रदेश में 21 सितंबर से सीमित संख्या में स्टूडेंट्स के लिए 9वीं से 12वीं तक के स्कूलों को खोला गया है। 9वीं से 12वीं तक के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए आंशिक रूप से चल रही हैं। स्कूलों में कोविड-19 एसओपी का कड़ाई से पालन किया जा रहा है। हालांकि अभी अधिकांश निजी स्कूल बंद हैं।

