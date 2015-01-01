पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MP के 5 बड़े सरकारी स्कूलों से रिपोर्ट:कल से खुलेंगे स्कूल; जबलपुर में 33% स्टूडेंट्स बुलाए जाएंगे, ग्वालियर के स्कूल में ऑड ईवन फॉर्मूला

मध्यप्रदेश19 मिनट पहले
जबलपुर के स्कूल में बच्चों को पढ़ातीं शिक्षक।
  • प्राइवेट स्कूलों की अपेक्षा में बेहद ज्यादा बच्चे दर्ज हैं सरकारी स्कूलों में
  • सोशल डिस्टैंस और सैनेटाइजेशन के साथ मॉनीटरिंग सबसे बड़ी चुनौती

प्रदेश सरकार कल से दसवीं और बारहवीं के सभी स्कूल खोलने जा रही है। प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालकों के दबाव में यह फैसला लिया गया लेकिन सबसे बड़ी चुनौती सरकारी स्कूलों में सोशल डिस्टेंस रखना और कैम्पस का सैनेटाइजेशन कराना। ऐसे में हर प्राचार्य कोरोना से बचाव के लिए अपने-अपने फाॅर्मूले लागू कर रहे हैं। जबलपुर के एक स्कूल ने केवल 33% अटेंडेंस रखने का फैसला किया है तो ग्वालियर के सबसे बड़े हासे स्कूल में ऑड-ईवन के आधार पर बुलाया जाएगा। इंदौर में स्कूल में प्रवेश के पहले टेंम्प्रेचर नापा जाएगा।

दैनिक भास्कर ने सरकारी स्कूलाें के प्राचार्यों से बात की तो खुलासा हुआ है कि उन्होंने पहले दिन के लिए 25 से 35% के हिसाब से ही तैयार रखी है। मानना है कि इससे ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स नहीं आएंगे।

तैयारी का दावा किया गया है लेकिन गाइडलाइन पालन के लिए मॉनीटरिंग का कोई सिस्टम नहीं बता पा रहे हैं। सरकार ने कहा है कि पहले दिन पैरेंट्स टीचर मीटिंग करवाएं और यह भी साफ कर दिया है कि जो पैरेंट्स न आएं, उनसे ऑनलाइन चर्चा करें।

इंदौर : एक स्कूल में 800 छात्राएं, सोशल डिस्टैंस चुनौती

कन्या स्कूल अहिल्या आश्रम क्रमांक 2 में क्लास के बाहर सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था है।
कन्या स्कूल अहिल्या आश्रम क्रमांक दो में दसवीं और बारहवीं क्लास में 800 के करीब छात्राएं हैं। स्कूल के पास 16 कमरे और 15 टीचर्स हैं। सोशल डिस्टैंस का पालन करना सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है। प्राचार्य सुनीता ठक्कर कहती हैं कि सभी का तापमान नापा जाएगा। हैडंवाॅश का इंतजाम करा दिया है।

भोपाल : कम ही स्टूडेंट्स आने की उम्मीद

सरोजिनी नायडू कन्या हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल में पहले सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था की गई है।
सरोजनी नायडू कन्या हायर सेकेंडरी में दसवीं-बारहवीं में 550 से ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स हैं। यहां स्कूल के बाहर ही सैनेटाइजर कराए जाएंगे। स्कूल प्रबंधन से 25 से 35 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स ही आने की उम्मीद है। यह भी है कि अधिकतर छात्राएं दूर से आती हैं, उनके लिए सस्ते ट्रांसपोर्ट साधन में सोशल डिस्टेंस नहीं रख पाने का डर रहेगा। सरकार ने पहले दिन 18 दिसंबर को अभिभावकों को भी बुलाया है।

जबलपुर : चार घंटे की स्कूल, 33% ही आएंगी एक बार में

एमएलबी स्कूल में कुछ बच्चे पहले ही पहुंच गए, तो उन्हें टीचर पढ़ाने लगे।
जबलपुर एमएलबी स्कूल में दसवीं में 200 और 12वीं में 250 छात्राएं दर्ज हैं। एक तिहाई बच्चों को ही बुलाने का फैसला किया है। कहा है कि सहमति पत्र जरूर साथ लेकर आएं। स्कूल चार घंटे चलेगा। इधर, कुछ छात्राएं जानकारी लेने के लिहाज से 17 दिसंबर को ही स्कूल पहुंच गईं तो उन्हें कक्षा में बैठाकर पढ़ाई कराई गई। प्राचार्य प्रभा मिश्रा ने कहा कि क्लास में प्रवेश और वापसी पर सैनेटाइजेशन अनिवार्य किया है। जो बच्चे स्कूल नहीं आएंगे उनके लिए ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई जारी रहेगी।

ग्वालियर : 50% ही बुलाएंगे, अटैंडेंस रजिस्टर से लागू करेंगे ऑड ईवन

पद्मा कन्या स्कूल में सैनेटाइजर मशीन को जांचा जा रहा है।
ग्वालियर के 506 हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूलों में पद्मा कन्या स्कूल सबसे बड़ा माना जाता है। यहां दसवीं और बारहवीं में 939 छात्राएं हैं। इसके चलते यहां ऑड ईवन फॉर्मूले से पढ़ाई होगी। जिन छात्राओं का अटैंडेंस रजिस्टर में नंबर 1, 3, 5 है उन्हें सोमवार, बुधवार और शुक्रवार को बुलाएंगे। जिनका 2, 4, 6 पर है, वे मंगलवार, गुरुवार और शनिवार को हाजिर होंगी। 10 टीचर्स को पढ़ाई का जिम्मा सौंपा है। एक कक्षा में 25 से 30 छात्रों को बैठाया जाएगा। स्कूल का समय दोपहर 12 से 5 बजे का होगा।

उज्जैन : 17 कमरे सैनिटाइजर किए, एक में 20 छात्राएं ही बैठेंगी

कन्या उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में पढ़ाई शुरू हो गई है।
शासकीय कन्या उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय दशहरा मैदान उज्जैन में हाई स्कूल में 227 छात्राएं और हायर सेकेंडरी में 252 छात्राएं हैं। स्कूल के पास 17 कमरे ही हैं। इसके चलते एक कमरे में 20 से 25 छात्राएं बैठाकर सोशल डिस्टैंस का दावा किया जा रहा है। मास्क और सैनेटाइजर का भी इंतजार किया जा रहा है।

कम उपस्थिति रहने का यह भी कारण

स्कूल की अटेंडेंस कम रहने की वजह ट्रांसपोर्टेशन के साधन नहीं होना भी रहेंगे। स्कूल दूर होने से निम्न और मध्यमवर्गीय परिवार के स्टूडेंट्स वैन से सफर करते हैं जो सस्ता पड़ता है लेकिन वैन में सोशल डिस्टेंस नहीं रहने से परिवार भेजने से बच सकते हैं।

