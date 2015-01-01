पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:15 बाइक पर 1500 KM का रोमांचक सफर पूरा करने के बाद रात में भोपाल पहुंची शेरनियां

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
टाइग्रेस ऑन द ट्रेल 15 महिला बाइकर्स का ग्रुप 1500किमी. का सफत तय काके मंगलवार देर रात भोपाल पलाश होटल पहुंचा। यहां उनका भव्य स्वागत हुआ।
  • देशभर से आईं महिला बाइकर्स ने 6 दिन में कवर किए पांच नेशनल पार्क
  • एडवेंचर टूरिज्म और सेफ बाइकिंग को किया प्रमोट, बाइक पर भरी सपनों की उड़ान

राजेश गाबा।

'जब दिल में कुछ कर गुजरने का जज्बा हो तो भला धूम मचाने से कौन रोक सकता है।' यह बात देश की उन 15 महिला बाइकर्स पर फिट बैठती है जो हिंदुस्तान के दिल मध्यप्रदेश में 1500 किलोमीटर का सफर तय कर मंगलवार रात को भोपाल पहुंची। 6 दिन के रोमांचक सफर में यह शेरनियां जंगलों, मैदानों और पर्वतों से होकर गुजरीं। जहां-जहां से इनकी बाइक गुजरी, देखने वालों की निगाह थम गई।

महिला बाइकर्स का दल टूरिज्म बोर्ड के अधिकारियों के साथ।
महिला बाइकर्स का दल टूरिज्म बोर्ड के अधिकारियों के साथ।

गौरतलब है कि मध्यप्रदेश पर्यटन विभाग की तरफ प्रदेश में पहली महिला बाइकिंग ट्रेल (टाइग्रेस ऑन द ट्रेल) को 19 नवंबर (गुरुवार) को पर्यटन मंत्री ऊषा ठाकुर ने भोपाल सैर सपाटा से हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया था।

मध्यप्रदेश टूरिज्म बोर्ड की एडिशनल मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर सोनिया मीना बाइकर्स को सर्टिफिकेट और मेडल देते हुए।
मध्यप्रदेश टूरिज्म बोर्ड की एडिशनल मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर सोनिया मीना बाइकर्स को सर्टिफिकेट और मेडल देते हुए।

हार, फूल और तिलक लगाकर हुआ भव्य स्वागत

जब महिला बाइकर्स का यह दल भोपाल के पलाश होटल पहुंचा तो इनका भव्य स्वागत किया गया। हार पहनाकर तिलक लगाकर पर्यटन विभाग ने इन महिला बाइकर्स का वेलकम किया। इसके बाद पलाश होटल में वेलकम सेरेमनी में महिला बाइकर्स ने अपने अनुभव शेयर किए। इन सभी बाइकर्स को मध्यप्रदेश टूरिज्म बोर्ड की एडिशनल मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर सोनिया मीना ने सर्टिफिकेट और मेडल देकर सम्मानित किया।

मंगलवार सुबह 7 बजे पन्ना से चले, रात 9 बजे भोपाल पहुंचे

मंगलवार सुबह 7 बजे पन्ना से निकले बाइकर्स रनेह फॉल, खजुराहो, छतरपुर, सागर और सांची होते हुए रात 9:30 बजे भोपाल पहुंचे।

महिला बाइकर्स की कहानी, उन्हीं की जुबानी

वो महिलाएं हैं जिन्होंने अपने जुनून से सपनों की लंबी उड़ान भरी। भारी भरकम बाइक पर सवार होकर जब वो मध्यप्रदेश की सड़कों से निकलीं तो निगाहें हसरतों से इन्हें देखती रह गईं। घर की चारदीवारी से निकलकर इन महिलाओं ने कैसे हवाओं से बातें कीं। आइए जानते हैं टूरिज्म की इन ब्रांड एम्बेसडर शेरनियों से इस सफर की कहानी उन्हीं की जुबानी...

बाइक राइडर्स ग्रुप की लीडर और इंदौर वेस्टर्न रेलवे में जॉब कर रही जी मीनाक्षी राव मेडल के साथ।
बाइक राइडर्स ग्रुप की लीडर और इंदौर वेस्टर्न रेलवे में जॉब कर रही जी मीनाक्षी राव मेडल के साथ।

सबसे एक्साइटिंग पन्ना नाइट सफारी का सफर रहा

बाइक राइडर्स ग्रुप की लीडर और इंदौर वेस्टर्न रेलवे में जॉब कर रहीं जी मीनाक्षी राव ने बताया कि यह पहली बार है, जब देश में महिलाओं के ग्रुप ने इतनी लंबी राइड की। हमने नेशनल पार्क देखे। सबसे ज्यादा एक्साइटमेंट पन्ना नेशनल पार्क की नाइट सफारी रही। हमने वहां काफी जानवर देखे। बांधवगढ़ में टाइगर नहीं दिखा तो पन्ना नाइट सफारी में जब सारे जानवर दिखे तो हम काफी खुश हुए। एक तरह से यह महिला सशक्तिकरण का भी उदाहरण था कि महिलाएं घर से निकलकर किस तरह अपने सपने को जीती हैं।

हमने इस ट्रिप में कोरोना गाइडलाइन को फॉलो किया। मुझे खुशी है कि मुझे इस टीम को लीड करने का मौका मिला। हमें ट्रिप पर ज्यादा आराम करने का मौका नहीं मिला। हम लौटकर आए थकावट जरूर है, लेकिन हमारा उत्साह बरकरार है। अब ऐसा लग रहा है कि कितनी जल्दी खत्म हो गया यह रोमांचक सफर।

भोपाल पहुंचने पर इटली से आई सिलवाना विक्ट्री पोज देते हुए।
भोपाल पहुंचने पर इटली से आई सिलवाना विक्ट्री पोज देते हुए।

यह ट्रिप भारत में महिला सशक्तिकरण का बड़ा उदाहरण

रैली में इटली से आईं सिलवाना ने कहा कि यह ट्रिप भारत में महिला सशक्तिकरण का बड़ा उदाहरण है। जब मैंने शुरु किया था तो ये नहीं पता था कि इतना एडवेंचर्स और एक्साइटिंग होगा। मध्यप्रदेश बहुत खूबसूरत है। यहां का टाइगर विलेज, पॉटरी और कल्चरल बहुत ही कलरफुल है। हम लौटकर आए हैं। थकावट जरूर है, लेकिन एनर्जी से भरपूर। हम जहां से निकले लोग बड़े एक्साइटेड हो रहे थे। हर जगह पर हमारा वेलकम हुआ। सेफ वुमन राइड का मैसेज था। एक तरह से कहूं तो इंडिया में लेडीज को जिस तरह रेस्पेक्ट करते हैं, पूजते हैं। वो बहुत ही अच्छा है। इंडियन कल्चर बहुत रिच है। मैंने इस ट्रिप पर काफी कुछ सीखा और जाना।

उड़ीसा से आई महिला बाइकर अमिता सिंह।
उड़ीसा से आई महिला बाइकर अमिता सिंह।

जहां ढाबे पर रुके उसने खाने के पैसे नहीं लिए

उड़ीसा से आई अमिता सिंह ने बताया कि इस ट्रिप में मैंने हिंदुस्तान के दिल को करीब से महसूस किया। हम जब ढाबे पर खा रहे थे तो ढाबे के मालिक ने देखा कि लेडी बाइकर्स हैं तो उन्होंने प्यार से खिलाया और पैसे भी नहीं लिए। मध्यप्रदेश में मैंने देखा जितना यहां लड़कियों को बढ़ावा दिया जाता है। उतना किसी दूसरे स्टेट में नहीं होता। मेरा दिल तो मध्यप्रदेश में लग गया। अब यहां से जाने का मन नहीं कर रहा।

ट्रिप में इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ सोयाबीन रिसर्च में डायरेक्टर 57 वर्षीय महिला बाइकर नीता खांडेकर।
ट्रिप में इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ सोयाबीन रिसर्च में डायरेक्टर 57 वर्षीय महिला बाइकर नीता खांडेकर।

महिलाएं इच्छाओं को न दबाएं, अपने सपनों को जिएं

इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ सोयाबीन रिसर्च में डायरेक्टर 57 वर्षीय नीता खांडेकर ने बताया कि जब मैंने बाइकिंग शुरु की तो कई लोगों ने कहा ये तो रिटायरमेंट का समय है आप ये क्या कर रही हो। तब मैंने किसी की बात पर ध्यान न देते हुए अपने सपने को जिया। मैं मनाली से लेह लद्दाख बाइक से भी जा चुकी थी। इसके बाद इंदौर से शिरडी की राइड की। इससे मेरा हौसला बढ़ा। मेरे हसबैंड अब इस दुनिया में नहीं है। मेरे ससुराल वालों ने मुझे एनकरेज किया कि मैं अपने पैशन को पूरा करूं।

मेरी बेटी की फ्रेंड बाइकर है। उससे पता चला कि यह ट्रिप है। मैंने उसके साथ प्रैक्टिस की। इस तरह मैं इस ट्रिप में महिला बाइकर्स के साथ जा सकी। मैं इस ग्रुप में सबसे ज्यादा उम्र की बाइकर्स थी। लेकिन एहसास नहीं हुआ। सबके साथ ऐसा लगा जैसे मैं सारी बाइकर्स को पहले से जानती हूं। मेरा यह मानना है कि महिलाएं अपनी इच्छाओं को न दबाएं। मैंने 54 की उम्र में ट्रैकिंग शुरु की। इसलिए अपने सपने को पूरा करने की कोई उम्र नहीं होती।

पेशे से सिविल इंजीनियर कोमल मंडलोई के लिए ट्रिप सपने के सच होने जैसी रही।
पेशे से सिविल इंजीनियर कोमल मंडलोई के लिए ट्रिप सपने के सच होने जैसी रही।

करीब से जानवरों को देखना लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट

पेशे से सिविल इंजीनियर कोमल मंडलोई ने बताया कि इस बाइक राइड में 6 दिन की जर्नी में जाना कि महिलाओं के लिए मध्यप्रदेश सेफ है राइडिंग के लिए। हमने पॉटरी विलेज भी घूमा। कान्हा, बांधवगढ़ नेशनल पार्क भी गए। इतने करीब से जानवरों को देखना लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट रहा।

ट्रिप पर सबसे कम उम्र की बाइकर अपराजिता अनुष्का जैन।
ट्रिप पर सबसे कम उम्र की बाइकर अपराजिता अनुष्का जैन।

ट्रिप में किया वाइल्ड लाइफ को एक्सप्लोर

लॉ की स्टूडेंट 21 वर्षीय अपराजिता अनुष्का जैन ने बताया कि मैं सागर खुरई जिले की रहने वाली हूं। इस ट्रिप पर मुझे वाइल्ड लाइफ को एक्सप्लोर करने को मिला। नई-नई चीजें सीखी और जानीं। गांव की जिंदगी को भी देखा। महिलाएं गांव में कितनी आत्मनिर्भर है, यह भी जाना। अपनी विल पावर को भी जाना और स्टेमिना लेवल भी चेक हुआ। इस ग्रुप राइड से मेरा कॉन्फिडेंस काफी बूस्टअप हुआ है। अब मैं बाइक राइडिंग को और बढ़ाऊंगी।

पटना की टीचर पूजा विक्रम बाइकिंग के पैशन को जीती हुईं।
पटना की टीचर पूजा विक्रम बाइकिंग के पैशन को जीती हुईं।

टीचर हूं, लेकिन बाइकिंग के पैशन को भी जीती हूं

पेशे से टीचर और पटना में रहने वालीं पूजा विक्रम ने बताया कि बाइकिंग मेरा पैशन है। आप सबकुछ किताबों से नहीं सीख सकते। आप ट्रैवलिंग में काफी सीखते हैं। मैं दो सालों से काफी ट्रेवलिंग कर रही हूं। इस ग्रुप राइड में 5 टाइगर रिजर्व को कवर किया। हर दिन एक नया एक्सपीरियंस मिला। जो लाइफटाइम काम आएगा। यहां से बहुत सारी यादें लेकर और बहुत सारे दोस्त बनाकर जा रही हूं। अब सबसे फोन और व्हाट्सएप पर टच में रहूंगी। मैं उम्मीद करती हूं कि वुमन बाइकर्स का यह ट्रिप अब हर साल होगा।

पेशे से स्कूल में प्रिंसिपल सुरभि भदौरिया ममतानी हसबैंड को मानती है अपनी इंस्पिरेशन।
पेशे से स्कूल में प्रिंसिपल सुरभि भदौरिया ममतानी हसबैंड को मानती है अपनी इंस्पिरेशन।

यह ट्रिप मेरी जिंदगी का लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट बन गया

पेशे से स्कूल में प्रिंसिपल सुरभि भदौरिया ममतानी ने बताया कि मेरे हसबैंड राइडर हैं। उन्होंने मुझे एनकरेज किया। इस कारण मैंने इंदौर बाइकरनी ग्रुप को जॉइन किया। उनके साथ काफी राइड किया। मध्यप्रदेश की होकर भी मैंने इस ट्रिप में उन जगह को एक्सप्लोर किया, जहां पहले नहीं गई। सबसे ज्यादा एंजॉय मैंने नाइट सफारी को किया। रोज ट्रिप के बाद हम खूब मस्ती करते थे।

इस ट्रिप पर हम जो उद्देश्य लेकर निकले थे कि साहसिक पर्यटन को प्रमोट करने के साथ यह एक्सप्लोर कर सकें कि महिलाओं के लिए ट्रिप कितनी सेफ है। उसमें हम कामयाब हो गए। हम जहां गए लोगों ने हमारे साथ फोटोज लीं। हमें चाय, नाश्ता और खाना ऑफर किया। हर जगह बहुत अच्छा स्वागत हुआ। यह ट्रिप मेरी जिंदगी का लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट बन गया।

होटल पलाश में मध्यप्रदेश पर्यटन बोर्ड की एडिशनल मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर सोनिया मीना बाइक राइडर्स काे मोटीवेट करती हुईं।
होटल पलाश में मध्यप्रदेश पर्यटन बोर्ड की एडिशनल मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर सोनिया मीना बाइक राइडर्स काे मोटीवेट करती हुईं।

महिला बाइकर्स अब ब्रांड एम्बेसडर बनकर करेंगी काम

मध्यप्रदेश पर्यटन बोर्ड की एडिशनल मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर सोनिया मीना ने बताया कि इस यूनीक इवेंट से हम यह मैसेज देना चाहते हैं कि मध्यप्रदेश में एडवेंचर एक्टिविटीज के लिए बहुत स्कोप और अपॉरच्युनिटी है। महिला टूरिस्ट और ट्रेवलर के लिए यह वेल कमिंग स्टेट है। अब ये सभी महिला बाइकर्स प्रदेश के लिए ब्रांड एम्बेसडर के रूप में काम करेंगी। इससे मध्यप्रदेश की राष्ट्रीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय ख्याति बढ़ेगी। मप्र के प्रमुख पर्यटन स्थल महिला पर्यटकों के लिए सुरक्षित हों। इसके लिए इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर गैप स्टडी करा रहे हैं। साथ ही वहां की लोकल महिलाओं को ट्रेंड करके ज्यादा से ज्यादा रोजगार के अवसर दे रहे हैं। ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा महिला पर्यटन स्थलों पर रहें। जिससे वहां आने वाली महिलाएं खुद को सेफ महसूस कर सकें। यह सारा प्रोजेक्ट सेफ वुमन डेस्टिनेशन जो कि भारत सरकार के निर्भया फंड के माध्यम से स्वीकृत हुआ है। इसके माध्यम से हम इस प्लानिंग को आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं।

ट्रिप में पांचों नेशनल पार्क को किया कवर

ट्रिलोफीलिया के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर सत्य प्रकाश राजपूत ने बताया कि इस इवेंट को भोपाल के सैरसपाटा से शुरु किया। भोपाल से सतपुड़ा, मढ़ई,पेंच, कान्हा और बांधवगढ़ यानी मध्यप्रदेश के पांचों नेशनल पार्क को कवर किया। यह ट्रिप टाइगर रिजर्व से जा रहा था। इसलिए इसका नाम टाइग्रेस ऑन द ट्रेल रखा गया। बाइकर्स के साथ मैकेनिकल सपोर्ट, एम्बुलेंस भी थी,जिसमें 24 घंटे इमरजेंसी ट्रीटमेंट के डॉक्टर्स भी थे। एक तरह से कहें तो यह ट्रिप सभी के लिए यादगार बन गई।

मीनाक्षी राव ने किया टीम को लीड

मीनाक्षी राव के नेतृत्व में महिला बाइक राइडर्स का यह दल भोपाल से पचमढ़ी, पेंच, कान्हा, बांधवगढ़, पन्ना और खजुराहो से होते हुए वापस भोपाल लौटा। इस दौरान इन बाइकर्स ने प्रदेश के लोगों को साहसिक पर्यटन के लिए जागरूक भी किया।

एमपी से 9 महिला बाइक राइडर्स हुईं शामिल

रैली में मध्य प्रदेश की 9 महिला बाइक राइडर्स शामिल थीं, जबकि दो महाराष्ट्र, एक उड़ीसा,एक इटली और एक-एक कर्नाटक और पश्चिम बंगाल की बाइक राइडर्स शामिल हुईं।

