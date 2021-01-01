पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ship Was Taking Selfie While Standing On The Roof Of The Palace Of The Palace, The 12th Student Fell 40 Feet Due To Slipping, Admitted

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांडू में शौक पड़ा भारी:जहाज महल की छत की मुंडेर पर खड़ी होकर सेल्फी ले रही थी 12वीं की छात्रा, पैर फिसलने से 40 फीट नीचे गिरी, अस्पताल में भर्ती

धार5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जहाज महल की इसी छत की मुंडेर पर खड़ी होकर छात्रा सेल्फी ले रही थी। अचानक बैलेंस बिगड़ने से नीचे गिर गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
जहाज महल की इसी छत की मुंडेर पर खड़ी होकर छात्रा सेल्फी ले रही थी। अचानक बैलेंस बिगड़ने से नीचे गिर गई।
  • खंडवा के महिमा गजानंद पटेल, सेंट एना स्कूल का 20 सदस्यीय दल गया था घूमने

विश्व प्रसिद्ध पर्यटन स्थल में शनिवार दोपहर छात्रा को सेल्फी का शौक भारी पड़ गया। वह जहाज महल की छत की मुंडेर पर खड़ी होकर सेल्फी ले रही थी। अचानक पैर फिसलने से वह महल के पीछे करीब 40 फीट नीचे जा गिरी। छात्रा को तुरंत मांडू अस्पताल ले जाया गया। यहां से डॉक्टरों ने जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया। उसकी हालत स्थित बताई गई है।

जहाज महल की छत से गिरने के बाद छात्रा घायल हाे गई। उसे जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया गया है, जहां उसकी हालत स्थिर है।
जहाज महल की छत से गिरने के बाद छात्रा घायल हाे गई। उसे जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया गया है, जहां उसकी हालत स्थिर है।

खंडवा के कोदड़ गांव स्थित सेंट अन्ना स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों और शिक्षकों का दल शनिवार को मांडू घूमने आया था। दल में करीब 20 लोग शामिल थे। करीब 1 बजे सभी सैलानी जहाज महल पहुंचे। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार सभी पर्यटक फोटोग्राफी कर रहे थे। इस बीच महिमा (19) पुत्री गजानन पटेल सेल्फी लेने महल के मुहाने पर जा पहुंची। वह महल की छत की मुंडेर पर चढ़कर सेल्फी लेने लगी। इसी बीच अचानक पैर फिसल गया और संतुलन बिगड़ने से 40 फीट नीचे मुंज तालाब वाले हिस्से में सीढ़ियों पर जा गिरी। छात्रा के गिरते ही चीख-पुकार मच गई।

सभी लोग तुरंत महल के पीछे वाले हिस्से में पहुंचे। घायल अवस्था में महिमा को मांडू के अस्पताल भिजवाया गया। यहां से डॉक्टरों ने धार जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक छात्रा के पैरों की हड्‌डी टूट गई है। साथ ही, शरीर के दूसरे हिस्सों में भी चोटें आई हैं। घटना की सूचना भी परिजनों काे दे दी गई है।

कार पार्किंग के लिए गनमैन, चेतावनी के लिए कोई नहीं
बताया जाता है, पहले भी इस तरह के घटनाएं मांडू की इमारतों पर हो चुकी हैं। यहां पार्किंग के लिए तो गनमैन की ड्यूटी लगा रखी है, लेकिन पर्यटकों को आगाह करने के लिए यहां कोई तैनात नहीं रहता। यहां के अशर्फी महल,जहाज महल, रूपमती महल, सनसेट पॉइंट, सोनगढ़ दरवाजा जैसी जगहों पर नजर रखने के लिए कोई भी गार्ड मौजूद नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser