गुरुवार को टूरिज्म कैबिनेट की बैठक:5 बड़े इन्वेस्टर्स को सरकारी पट्टे की जमीन पर बैंक लोन की अनुमति दे सकती है शिवराज सरकार

भोपाल30 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की अध्यक्षता में पहली पर्यटन कैबिनेट की बैठक गरुवार को मंत्रालय में आयोजित की गई है।
  • कमलनाथ सरकार में साधिकार समिति ने दी थी सहमति
  • वर्ष 2018 में अमान्य कर दिया गया था प्रस्ताव, वित्त विभाग को थी आपत्ति

प्रदेश के 5 बड़े लीजधारकों को सरकारी पट्टे की जमीन मोडगेज (बंधक) कर बैंक से लोन लेने की अनुमति सरकार दे सकती है। यह प्रस्ताव पर्यटन विभाग ने मंजूरी के लिए सरकार को भेजा है। जिस पर गुरुवार को प्रस्तावित पर्यटन कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक में चर्चा होगी। कमलनाथ सरकार में मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता वाली साधिकार समिति ने इन पांच निवेशकों को सरकारी जमीन पर बैंक लोन की अनुमति देने की सहमति प्रदान की थी, लेकिन कैबिनेट से मंजूरी नहीं मिल पाई थी। अब शिवराज सरकार में एक बार फिर कैबिनेट की मंजूरी के लिए यह प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि वर्ष 2014 की भूमि निवर्तन नीति में यह प्रावधान किया जा चुका है कि लीज धारक अपने प्रोजेक्ट के विस्तार के लिए जमीन मोडगेज कर बैंक से लोन ले सकता है।

सरकार ने वर्ष 2008 में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए शासकीय भूमि आंवटन नीति लागू की थी। जिसके तहत प्रदेश में पांच निवेशकों को 90 साल की लीज पर सरकारी जमीन आंवटित दी गई थी, लेकिन ये अभी तक अपने प्रोजेक्ट के लिए बैंक से लोन नहीं ले सके हैं। क्योंकि नीति में इसका प्रावधान नहीं था। ऐसे पांच निवेशकों ने वर्ष 2014 की भूमि निवर्तन नीति और इसके बाद 2016 में हुए संशोधन का हवाला देकर लीज की जमीन पर लोन की अनुमति देने का आवेदन किया था। इनमें से चार इन्वेस्टर्स ने निर्माण शुरू कर दिया है। पर्यटन विभाग के प्रस्ताव के मुताबिक भोपाल के कोटरा सुल्तानाबाद भोपाल स्थित जमीन पर बने रहे पांच सितारा होटल जैनेक्स होटल प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और ओरछा में मेसर्स ऋषि गालव एवं रिसोर्ट ओरछा भी शामिल है। जिन्हें अपने प्रोजेक्ट का विस्तार करने के लिए बैंक से लोन लेना है।

पिछली शिवराज सरकार में अमान्य हो गया था प्रस्ताव

शिवराज सरकार के पिछले कार्यकाल के दौरान वर्ष 2018 में इस मामले को लेकर मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में साधिकार समिति बनाई गई थी। जिसने इस प्रस्ताव को अमान्य कर दिया था। इस दौरान 11 अप्रैल 2018 को वित्त विभाग ने भी इस प्रस्ताव पर आपत्ति की थी।

कमलनाथ सरकार में समिति ने दी थी सहमति

इसके बाद सत्ता में आई कमलनाथ सरकार के दौरान साधिकार समिति ने इस प्रस्ताव पर सशर्त सहमति दे दी थी। पर्यटन विभाग के प्रस्ताव में उल्लेख किया गया है कि 14 जनवरी 2020 को साधिकार समिति ने जिन शर्तों को लागू करने की सिफारिश की है, उन्हें लीजधारकों के लिए अनिवार्य किया गया है।

