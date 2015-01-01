पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी आज:शिवराज ने कहा- गाय का दूध, गोबर व गौ मूत्र का उपयोग स्वस्थ समाज के लिए जरूरी

भोपाल16 मिनट पहले
गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चाैहान ने अपने निवास में गायों को चारा खिलाकर उनका पूजन किया।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने रविवार को गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर अपने निवास पर गायों को चारा खिलाया और पूजन किया। इस अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री ने गाय का दूध, गोबर और गौ मूत्र के उपयोग पर जोर देते हुए कहा कि इसना इस्तेमाल स्वस्थ समाज के लिए जरुरी है। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हम आत्म निर्भर मप्र बनाने जा रहे हैं। आर्थिक स्वावलंबन का एक पाया गाय भी बन सकती है। कुपोषण दूर करना है तो इसके लिए गाय का दूध अमृत का काम कर सकता है। यही वजह है कि सरकार ने अतिकुपोषित बच्चों को गाय का दूध देने की व्यवस्था की है। गाय के दूध के अलावा गोबर का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। विशेषकर खेती में। हम जो अनाज का सेवन कर रहे है, वह कैमिकल फर्टिलाइजर के कारण विषाक्त होता है। जैविक खेती विशेषकर गोबर आधारित खाद का उपयोग कर धीरे-धीरे कैमिकल फर्टिलाइजर की जगह खेती में गोबर का इस्तेमाल किया जाना चाहिए।

उन्होंने गौ कास्ट यानी गोबर के उपयोग के बारे में कहा कि वन बचाने के लिए गौ कास्ट रामबाण साबित हो सकता है। गोबर के कंडे बनाकर जंगल बचाए जा सकते हैं।जबकि गौ मूत्र से कीटनाशक कई दवाईयां बनती है। इससे कई बीमारियों की दवाएं भी बनती है। मैं एलोपैथिक मेडिसिन को नकार नहीं रहा हूं। लेकिन कई दवाओं का साइड इफेक्ट होता है। कीटनाशकों का जिस तरह से उपयोग हो रहा हैं और भोपाल यूनियन काबाईड की घटना को भूले नहीं है। कीटनाशक फलों व फसलों को अधिक विषाक्त करते है। गौ मूत्र के उपयोग से बनी औषधि बनती है। इसके उपयोग से कोई भी साइड इफेक्ट नहीं होता है।

