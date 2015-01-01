पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिवराज का राहुल और सोनिया पर हमला:मुख्यमंत्री का सवाल- 370 और गुपकार गैंग पर अपना रुख साफ करे कांग्रेस; आखिर वह देश विरोधियों के साथ क्यों खड़ी

भोपाल25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जम्मू-कश्मीर मुद्दे पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने राहुल गांधी और सोनिया पर निशाना साधा।
  • देश का विभाजन पंडित नेहरू ने किया, वे ही कश्मीर मुद्दे को संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ ले गए

जम्मू कश्मीर में बने गुपकार गैंग का मुद्दा अब मध्यप्रदेश तक पहुंच गया है। इसको लेकर मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने राहुल गांधी और सोनिया गांधी समेत पूरी कांग्रेस पार्टी पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि कार डिक्लेरेशन को अमलीजामा पहनाने के लिए छह दलों ने हाथ मिलाया है।

इनमें डॉ. फारूक अब्दुल्ला की अध्यक्षता वाली नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस, महबूबा मुफ्ती की अगुआई वाली पीडीपी के अलावा सज्जाद गनी लोन की पीपुल्स कॉन्फ्रेंस, अवामी नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस, जम्मू-कश्मीर पीपुल्स मूवमेंट, माकपा और कांग्रेस शामिल है। इसे ही भाजपा ने गुपकार गैंग नाम दिया है। यह बात उन्होंने भोपाल में पत्रकारों से चर्चा के दौरान कही।

शिवराज ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी से सवाल पूछना चाहता हूं कि क्या वे आठ दलों के साथ बनाए गए गुपकार गैंग के साथ हैं। यह ग्रुप एंटी नेशनल एलायंस है। इसमें शामिल जितने नेता हैं। नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के अध्यक्ष फारूक अब्दुल्ला 11 अक्टूबर को एक टीवी समाचार चैनल से बात करते हुए यह कहते हैं कि हम चीन की मदद से धारा 370 की वापसी कर आएंगे।

23 अक्टूबर को महबूबा मुफ्ती जी बोलती हैं, हम उस वक्त तक तिरंगा नहीं उठाएंगे, ना ही किसी को उठाने देंगे, जब तक के हमारे कश्मीर का झंडा हमें वापस नहीं मिल जाता। उनके नक्शे कदम पर चलते हुए राहुल गांधी जी वह नेता है, जिन्होंने धारा 370 को हटाना देश की सुरक्षा को खतरा बता दिया था। यह कांग्रेस पहली बार नहीं कर रही है।

पंडित नेहरू ने देश का विभाजन किया

देश की आजादी के समय से ही और मैं भी यह कहना चाहता हूं कि आदरणीय पंडित नेहरू ने देश के विभाजन को स्वीकार किया था। उन्होंने ने ही देश का विभाजन करवाया था। वह आदरणीय पंडित नेहरू जी थे, जिन्होंने कश्मीर में धारा 370 लागू करवाई। जिन्होंने एक देश में दो प्रधान, दो निशान और दो संविधान बनाया।

वह पंडित नेहरू ही थे, जिन्होंने कश्मीर का मामला जो हमारे देश का आंतरिक मामला था। उसे संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ में ले जाकर जनमत संग्रह तक की बात कही। अलगाववादी मानसिकता से कांग्रेस आज भी है। यह गुपकार संगठन नहीं गुप्तचर संगठन है। यह चीन और पाकिस्तान के लिए जासूसी करने वाले लोग है। संगठन के नेताओं ने 25 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा की जमीन हड़पी है।

कश्मीरी बेटा-बेटियों के हाथ में पत्थर दे दिए

इनके बच्चे विदेशों में पढ़ते रहे। कश्मीरी बेटा-बेटियों के हाथ में पत्थर देते रहे। कश्मीर को लूटकर उसे अंधेरे में धकेल दिया। इकट्ठे होकर देशद्रोही की भाषा बोल रहे हैं। कांग्रेस भी इनके साथ हैं। उनके साथ खड़ी हुई है। कांग्रेस उनके साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ रही है। हकीकत में कांग्रेस हमेशा से देशद्रोही तत्वों का साथ देती रही है। यहां तक कि पी चिदंबरम खुलेआम कह रहे हैं, जो गुलामनबी आजाद कह रहे हैं, कश्मीर से धारा 370 फिर से बहाल होनी चाहिए। 13 नवंबर को जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रदेश कांग्रेस उपकार गैंग में शामिल होने की घोषणा की थी। बैठक में कांग्रेस के नेता भी शामिल हैं। कांग्रेस उस घोषणा पत्र का हिस्सा है।

सोनिया गांधी बताएं वे किसके साथ हैं

मैडम सोनिया गांधी को स्पष्ट करना चाहिए कि उनकी अलगाववादी मानसिकता धारा 370 और 35a हटाने के पक्ष में हैं। आतंकवादियों के साथ उनके रिश्ते क्या है? बटला हाउस एनकाउंटर के बाद सोनिया गांधी रात भर आंसू बहाते रहीं। क्यों दिग्विजय सिंह आतंकवादियों के साथ खड़े हुए? अब्दुल्लाह और मुफ्तियों और एक परिवार के गांधियों की एकजुटता है।

लूट की अपनी दुकान कश्मीर में बंद हो जाना है। धारा 370 हटाने के बाद कश्मीर खुली हवा में सांस ले रही है। जहां कभी खून के निशान दिखते थे, वहां प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य आने लगा है। जम्मू कश्मीर की जन्नत में फिर से जहर खोलने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। उन प्रयासों में कांग्रेस उनके साथ खड़ी हुई दिखाई दे रही है। इसलिए कांग्रेस को अपने दृष्टिकोण को जनता के सामने स्पष्ट करना चाहिए। क्या कांग्रेस उस संगठन के साथ खड़ी हुई है। आज मैं सोनिया से पूछना चाहता हूं और देश जानना चाहता है कि क्यों वे धारा 370 के विरोधी हैं। क्यों उनका बयान आतंकवादियों के साथ खड़ा हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है।

