86 हजार सरकारी पद खाली:मुख्यमंत्री ने बुलाई रोजगार मामलों की कैबिनेट सब कमेटी की पहली बैठक,दस मंत्री होंगे शामिल

43 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने रोजगार मामलों की कैबिनेट सब कमेटी की देर शाम बुलाई है। इस बैठक में कमेटी के सदस्य 10 मंत्री भी मौजूद रहेंगे।
  • बैठक में विभागों में चल रही भर्ती प्रक्रिया की समीक्षा भी होगी

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों मेंं 86 हजार से ज्यादा पद खाली हैं। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के 30 हजार 600 पद शामिल हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने देर शाम रोजगार मामलों की कैबिनेट सब कमेटी की पहली बैठक बुलाई है। कमेटी के सदस्य 10 मंत्री इस बैठक में शामिल होंगे। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने उपचुनाव से पहले इन पदों को भरने की प्रक्रिया तेज करने के निर्देश दिए थे। हालांकि उपचुनाव से पहले 4 हजार पुलिस आरक्षक के पदों पर भर्ती की प्रक्रिया शुरु हो चुकी थी। इसके लिए प्रोफेशनल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड के जरिए भर्ती प्रक्रिया 25 नवंबर से शुरू होगी, लेकिन परीक्षा 6 मार्च 2021 को आयोजित की जाएगी।

मंत्रालय सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मप्र में रोजगार के अवसर बनाने के लिए सिंतबर माह में बैठक की थी। इसके सरकार ने 4 अक्टूबर को रोजगार मामलों के लिए कैबिनेट सब कमेटी का गठन किया था। इस कमेटी में वन मंत्री विजय शाह, तकनीकी शिक्षा कौशल विकास रोजगार मंत्री यशोधराराजे सिंधिया, श्रम व खनिज मंत्री बृजेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया, एमएसएमई मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सकलेचा, उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री मोहन यादव, पर्यटन मंत्री ऊषा ठाकुर, उद्योग मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव, पिछड़ा वर्ग अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण मंत्री रामखेलावन पटेल और नगरीय विकास व आवास राज्य मंत्री ओपीएस भदौरिया को सदस्य बनाया गया है।

मध्य प्रदेश में 30 लाख बेरोजगार…

मध्य प्रदेश के रोजगार पंजीयन के दफ्तरों में बेरोजगारों की कुल संख्या 32 लाख 57 हजार 136 है। इनमें से मप्र के मूल निवासी 29 लाख 81 हजार हैं। शेष बाहरी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान कर चुके हैं कि मध्य प्रदेश में स्थानीय लोगों को ही नौकरी मिलेगी। साफ है कि इस फैसले से मप्र के युवाओं को फायदा तो होगा, लेकिन आंकड़ों पर ही भरोसा करें तो सभी बेरोजगारों को नौकरी देने में सरकार को करीब 20 साल से ज्यादा का समय लग जाएगा।

भर्ती हुई तो 10 हजार करोड़ तक का भार..

इस समय प्रदेश के अलग-अलग विभागों में 86 हजार के करीब पद खाली हैं। यदि यह भर्ती कर ली जाती है तो सरकार के खजाने पर 8 से 10 हजार करोड़ रु. का भार आएगा।

दो साल ही सक्रिय रहा रोजगार बोर्ड

शिवराज सिंह के पिछले कार्यकाल में 2016 में मप्र रोजगार बोर्ड का गठन किया गया था, जिसके पास जिम्मा था कि वह निजी क्षेत्र में संभावनाएं तलाश कर स्किल्ड युवाओं को ट्रेंड करे और कंपनियों में नौकरी दिलाए। वर्ष 2018 तक यह बोर्ड चला और तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष हेमंत देशमुख ने ग्लोबल स्किल्ड समिट और रोजगार मेले लगाए। करीब 90 हजार लोगों को उत्पादन व सर्विस सेक्टर में नौकरी मिली। इसके बाद काम ठप हो गया।

सेंटर फॉर मॉनिटरिंग इंडियन इकोनामी(CMIE) की एक रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि दिसंबर 2018 में मध्य प्रदेश में बेरोजगारी दर 7% थी जो सितंबर 2019 में गिरकर 4.2% पर आ गई थी।

स्कूली शिक्षा विभाग में सबसे ज्यादा पद खाली

विभाग

पद

भरे हुए

रिक्त

स्कूल शिक्षा

1,13,845

83,245

30,600

गृह

93,915

84527

9388

स्वास्थ्य

47044

38452

8592

अजा-अजजा

37425

33245

4180

राजस्व

20744

11214

9530

कृषि

10129

6200

3929

जल संसाधन

8089

6717

1372

शेष अन्य

109292

91210

18084

कुल

440485

354810

85675

