मध्यप्रदेश:पहली बार एक दिन में रिकॉर्ड 2789.55 लाख यूनिट बिजली सप्लाई हुई; दो साल पहले सबसे ज्यादा 2658.69 लाख यूनिट थी

भोपाल28 मिनट पहले
मध्यप्रदेश में एक दिन में सबसे अधिक बिजली सप्लाई का प्रदेश में रिकॉर्ड बना।
  • प्रदेश में दो दिनों से 14,000 मेगावाट से अधिक बिजली की मांग
  • ऊर्जा मंत्री तोमर ने की अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के कार्यों की सराहना

मध्यप्रदेश के इतिहास में 10 नवंबर को पहली बार बिजली सप्लाई का नया रिकार्ड कायम हुआ। इस दिन 2789.55 लाख यूनिट बिजली की सप्लाई पूरे प्रदेश में की गई। प्रदेश में पिछले पांच दिनों से बिजली की सप्लाई लगभग 2700 लाख यूनिट से अधिक हो रही है। एमपी पावर मैनेजमेंट कंपनी के प्रबंध संचालक आकाश त्रिपाठी ने जानकारी दी कि दो साल पहले 21 नवंबर 2018 को प्रदेश में बिजली की एक दिन की सर्वाधिक सप्लाई 2658.69 लाख यूनिट हुई थी। ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने बिजली सप्लाई होने पर प्रसन्नता जताई

दो दिनों से 14 हजार मेगावाट के ऊपर मांग

10 नवंबर को प्रदेश में बिजली की मांग 14 हजार 147 मेगावाट दर्ज हुई। इस रबी सीजन में पहली बार बिजली की मांग 14 हजार मेगावाट से ऊपर दर्ज हुई है, जो बढ़ कर 11 नवंबर को सुबह 14 हजार 190 मेगावाट बिजली तक पहुंच गई। प्रदेश में इस रबी सीजन में दो माह पूर्व ही बिजली की मांग 14 हजार मेगावाट से ऊपर पहुंच गई, जबकि पिछले रबी सीजन में बिजली की मांग जनवरी-फरवरी माह में शीर्षतम स्तर पर पहुंचती थी।

प्रदेश के पश्चिम क्षेत्र में बिजली की मांग 5744 मेगावाट

वर्तमान में प्रदेश के पश्चिम क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी (इंदौर व उज्जैन) में सर्वाधिक 5,744 मेगावाट, मध्य क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी (भोपाल व ग्वालियर) में बिजली की अधिकतम मांग 4,741 मेगावाट एवं पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी (जबलपुर, सागर व रीवा) में 3,663 मेगावाट दर्ज हुई।

प्रदेश में बिजली सप्लाई

प्रदेश में 11 नवंबर को जब बिजली की मांग 14 हजार 147 मेगावाट दर्ज हुई, उस समय बिजली की सप्लाई में मध्यप्रदेश पावर जनरेटिंग कंपनी के ताप व जल विद्युत गृहों का उत्पादन अंश 3,450 मेगावाट, इंदिरा सागर-सरदार सरोवर-ओंकारेश्वर जल विद्युत परियोजना का अंश 436 मेगावाट, एनटीपीसी व नार्दन रीजन का अंश 3,955 मेगावाट, सासन अल्ट्रा मेगा पावर प्रोजेक्ट का अंशदान 1,349 मेगावाट व आईपीपी का अंश 1,334 मेगावाट रहा और बिजली बैंकिंग से 1,948 मेगावाट व अन्य स्त्रोत, जिनमें नवीकरणीय स्त्रोत भी शामिल हैं। इससे प्रदेश को 1,676 मेगावाट बिजली प्राप्त हुई।

